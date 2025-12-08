Golden Globes 2026 Full Nominations: <i>Adolescence</i> And <i>The White Lotus</i> Lead The List

The countdown to the 2026 Golden Globe Awards is officially underway as this year's contenders have been revealed. Actors Skye P Marshall and Marlon Wayans announced the full slate of nominations on December 8, signalling the start of Hollywood's peak awards season.
The Globes have expanded once again, now recognising 28 categories, with the newest addition being an annual prize for Best Podcast - a move that reflects the ceremony's growing interest in evolving storytelling formats.
Set for Sunday, January 11, the 83rd edition will see comedian Nikki Glaser return as host following her well-received performance last year.
Among the film contenders, Warner Bros' One Battle After Another emerged as the frontrunner with nine nominations, spanning major creative and acting categories. Close behind is Sentimental Value with eight nods, while Sinners has secured seven.
On the television side, HBO's The White Lotus leads with six nominations, including recognition for its ensemble cast. Netflix's Adolescence follows with five, and both Only Murders in the Building and Severance earned four nominations each.
Look below for a full list of Golden Globes 2026 nominations:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Best Director, Motion Picture
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Chloe Zhao, Hamnet
Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama
- Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
- Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
- Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Wwagner Moura, The Secret Agent
- Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama
- Jesse Buckley, Hamnet
- Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
- Renata Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Juila Roberts, After the Hunt
- Tessa Thompson, Hedda
- Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Best Actor, Motion Picture, Comedy
- Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- George Clooney, Jay Kelly
- Leoardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice
- Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Best Actress, Motion Picture, Comedy
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
- Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
- Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture
- Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Best Screenplay
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
- Maggie O'Farrell, Hamnet
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
- It Was Just an Accident, France
- No Other Choice, South Korea
- The Secret Agent, Brazil
- Sentimental Value, Norway
- Sirat, Spain
- The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia
Best Animated Motion Picture
- Arco
- Demon Slayer
- Aniplex
- Elio
- K-Pop Demon Hunters
- Little Amelie or The Rain Character
- Zootopia 2
Best Original Score
- Frankenstein
- Sinners
- One Battle After Another
- Sirat
- Hamnet
- F1
Best Original Song
- "Dream as One," Avatar: Fire and Ash
- "Golden," K-Pop Demon Hunters
- "I Lied to You," Sinners
- "No Place Like Home," Wicked: For Good
- "The Girl in the Bubble," Wicked: For Good
- "Train Dreams," Train Dreams
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Best Comedy, TV
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio
Best Drama, TV
- The Diplomat
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Best Limited Series
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- The Beast in Me
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Drama
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Mrak Ruffalo, Task
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best Actress, TV Drama
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Brit Lower, Severance
- Helen Mirren, Mobland
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Best Actress, TV Comedy
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne, Pokerface
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actress, Limited Series
- Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
- Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
- Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Best Actor, TV Comedy
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Glen Powell, Chad Powers
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
- MArtin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Actor, Limited Series
- Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Jude Law, Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Best Supporting Actor, TV
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence
- Billie Crudup, The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Best Supporting Actress, TV
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Hanna Einbinder, Hacks
- Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Best Podcast
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- Smartless
- Up First
Best Standup
- Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
- Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Kevin Hart: Asking My Age
- Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
- Ricky Gervais: Mortality
- Sarah Silverman: Postpartum
Viewers can expect a star-studded evening broadcast live on CBS and available to stream on Paramount+.