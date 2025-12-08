Golden Globes 2026 Full Nominations: <i>Adolescence</i> And <i>The White Lotus</i> Lead The List

The countdown to the 2026 Golden Globe Awards is officially underway as this year's contenders have been revealed. Actors Skye P Marshall and Marlon Wayans announced the full slate of nominations on December 8, signalling the start of Hollywood's peak awards season.

The Globes have expanded once again, now recognising 28 categories, with the newest addition being an annual prize for Best Podcast - a move that reflects the ceremony's growing interest in evolving storytelling formats.

Set for Sunday, January 11, the 83rd edition will see comedian Nikki Glaser return as host following her well-received performance last year.

Among the film contenders, Warner Bros' One Battle After Another emerged as the frontrunner with nine nominations, spanning major creative and acting categories. Close behind is Sentimental Value with eight nods, while Sinners has secured seven.

On the television side, HBO's The White Lotus leads with six nominations, including recognition for its ensemble cast. Netflix's Adolescence follows with five, and both Only Murders in the Building and Severance earned four nominations each.

Look below for a full list of Golden Globes 2026 nominations:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Director, Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao, Hamnet

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wwagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama

Jesse Buckley, Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renata Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Juila Roberts, After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Comedy

Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Leoardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Comedy

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Maggie O'Farrell, Hamnet

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

It Was Just an Accident, France

No Other Choice, South Korea

The Secret Agent, Brazil

Sentimental Value, Norway

Sirat, Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia

Best Animated Motion Picture

Arco

Demon Slayer

Aniplex

Elio

K-Pop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie or The Rain Character

Zootopia 2

Best Original Score

Frankenstein

Sinners

One Battle After Another

Sirat

Hamnet

F1

Best Original Song

"Dream as One," Avatar: Fire and Ash

"Golden," K-Pop Demon Hunters

"I Lied to You," Sinners

"No Place Like Home," Wicked: For Good

"The Girl in the Bubble," Wicked: For Good

"Train Dreams," Train Dreams

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best Comedy, TV

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Best Drama, TV

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Limited Series

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Drama

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mrak Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Actress, TV Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Brit Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, Mobland

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best Actress, TV Comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Pokerface

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actress, Limited Series

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Best Actor, TV Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Seth Rogen, The Studio

MArtin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actor, Limited Series

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law, Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Best Supporting Actor, TV

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Billie Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Best Supporting Actress, TV

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Hanna Einbinder, Hacks

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best Podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Smartless

Up First

Best Standup

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart: Asking My Age

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Sarah Silverman: Postpartum

Viewers can expect a star-studded evening broadcast live on CBS and available to stream on Paramount+.