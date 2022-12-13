Golden Globes 2023: Ram Charan's Tweet After RRR's Nominations - 'What A Proud Moment'

Ram Charan shared this picture. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

SS Rajamouli's RRR has been nominated in two categories for next year's Golden Globes Awards, and star Ram Charan can't keep calm. The actor, who starred alongside Jr NTR in the film, shared a post on his Twitter handle. Calling it a "proud moment," Ram Charan wrote, "What a proud moment @ssrajamouli garu! Can't wait to see you conquer world cinema. Honoured that #RRRMovie bagged the Best Non-English Language Film and the Best Original Song nominations at the @goldenglobes awards! Congratulations team RRR!!"

RRR has been nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for the track Naatu Naatu.

Check out what Ram Charan tweeted:

What a proud moment @ssrajamouli garu!

Can't wait to see you conquer world cinema ❤️

Honoured that #RRRMovie bagged the Best Non-English Language Film and the Best Original Song nominations at the @goldenglobes awards! Congratulations team RRR!! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/dZuNpx2Es8 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 13, 2022

On Monday, after the Golden Globes nominations were announced, the filmmaker SS Rajamouli dropped a tweet, "Thanks to the jury at Golden Globes for nominating RRR in two categories. Congratulations to the entire team...Thanks to all the fans and audience for your unconditional love and support through out."

Here have a look:

Thanks to the jury at @goldenglobes for nominating #RRRMovie in two categories. Congratulations to the entire team…



Thanks to all the fans and audience for your unconditional love and support through out. 🤗🤗🤗 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) December 12, 2022

RRR, set in the 1920s, is based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. The movie also starred Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles.

RRR was released earlier this year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. In October, the movie was released in Japan and garnered immense praise.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are expecting their first child. On Monday, he shared a post on his Instagram handle that read, "With the blessings of Shri Hanumanji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude, Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela and Upasana's parents Shobana and Anil Kamineni."

Check out the post below:



On the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in RC15 with actress Kiara Advani.