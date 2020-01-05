Golden Globes 2020: Ahead Of The Awards, A Look At The Key Nominees

Golden Globes 2020: A still from Marriage Story.

Highlights Golden Globes Awards will be held on Sunday in Beverly Hills

Marriage Story leads the list of nominations

It is followed by The Irishman

Here are the nominees in key categories for the 77th Golden Globe Awards, which will be handed out in Beverly Hills on Sunday. British comedian Ricky Gervais will be back to host the event, the first major awards show of a packed season that culminates with the Oscars on February 9.

- FILM -

Best Film (Drama)

1917

The Irishman

Joker

The Two Popes

Marriage Story

Best Film, Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Knives Out

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Actor, Drama

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress, Drama

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette?

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Supporting Actor

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Best Foreign Language Film

Parasite

The Farewell

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Best Animated Feature

Toy Story 4

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

The Lion King

-TELEVISION -

Best Drama Series

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Drama Actor

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game Of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Drama Actress

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Musical or Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Musical or Comedy Actor

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Musical or Comedy Actress

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming A God In Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Limited Series or TV Movie Actor

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Limited Series or TV Movie Actress

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

- Films With Most Nominations -

Marriage Story -- 6

The Irishman -- 5

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood -- 5

Joker -- 4

The Two Popes -- 4