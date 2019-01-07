Golden Globes 2019: List Of Winners

Golden Globes 2019: Richard Madden won Best Actor in TV series, drama (courtesy AFP)

Highlights This is the 76th edition of the Golden Globes The Golden Globes are being held at The Beverly Hilton It kick-started with who's who of Hollywood setting red carpet on fire

Folks, the clock has finally hit the hour for the much awaited Golden Globes 2019, which officially set off Hollywood's awards season for this year in motion. The 76th edition of the Golden Globes kick-started with the who's who of Hollywood setting the red carpet on fire and then turned into an eventful night with the awards being announced inside the The Beverly Hilton ballroom. Hosting duties for this year's Golden Globes are being shared by actress Sandra Oh and actor-comedian Andy Samberg. Michael Douglas was the first winner to score a trophy for The Kominsky Method in the Best Actor In Television Series, Musical Or Comedy category. Richard Madden won Best Actor In Television Series, Drama for Bodyguard.

Here's the list of winners as and when they are being announced:

Best Actress In Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television: Patricia Arquette, Escape At Dannemora

Best Actor In Television Series, Drama: Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Best Actor In Television Series, Musical Or Comedy: Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Best Supporting Actor In Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Best Motion Picture, Animated: Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse

Best Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television:The Americans

Golden Globes 2019 are currently underway in Los Angeles' Beverly Hills and the list is being updated.