Golden Globes 2019: Hosts Sandra Oh, Andy Samberg Begin With Light-Hearted Banter

Entertainment | | Updated: January 07, 2019 06:51 IST
Los Angeles: 

Hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh kicked off the Golden Globes on Sunday, with hit music romanceA Star Is Born the frontrunner at the year's first and sassiest awards gala.

Under an azure southern California sky, Tinseltown's elite worked the red carpet for the first time this awards season at The Beverly Hilton, in the run-up to the all-important Oscars on February 24.

The Globes, which got underway at 5:00 pm (0100 GMT Monday), is the only awards show where alcohol is served, usually ensuring a more colourful affair than showbiz's other big nights.

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg started the proceedings with light-hearted banter and jokes - and very little of the cutting commentary that was common in past years.



