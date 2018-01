Golden Globes 2018: What Meryl Streep Told Jimmy Kimmel After Mariah Carey 'Stole' Her Seat

Highlights "Did that actually happen?" asked Jimmy Kimmel "I came over and there she was," said Meryl Streep "She was next to Spielberg," she added

We heard there was a seating faux pas of sorts at the Golden Globes this year? Oh yes, indeed there was and Steven Spielberg witnessed it first-hand when Mariah Carey took a seat on his table, without realising that it was the designated spot for Meryl Streep, who was not at her seat for the time being. Golden Globes nominee (Best Actress, Drama) Meryl Streep recounted the hilarious episode onon the night after Golden Globes and it'll make you ROFL, like we are on the floor right now, laughing. Embarrassed, Mariah Carey apologised in person and even on Twitter but Meryl Steep appeared pretty chill about it.Here's how the conversation about the seat mishap went down on Jimmy Kimmel's show:"I saw something that said Mariah Carey stole your seat. Is that true? Did that actually happen?"B***h stole my seat! * audience breaks into laughter * I came over and there she was. She was next to Spielberg, s***ing up. She said 'Oh my god, they made me sit down because you know we're moving.' You know, they say 5.. 4.. 3.. 2.. 1 and wherever you are, you have to drop to the seats.It was Musical Chair in a way and you were left out!Yeah... but I said 'No, no, no... stay there and I'll sit on your lap' because... you know... comfy! Here's how Mariah Carey attempted to salvage the situation:Meryl Steep was sharing the table with the team of her Golden Globes nominated film The Post - Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson, Steven Spielberg, his wife Kate Capshaw, producer Amy Pascal and other Hollywood executives.also held nominations at the Golden Globes for Best Actor, Drama; Best Director and Best Film, Drama for Tom Hanks and Spielberg respectively but did manage a win in any of the catgories. Frances McDormand ofand Gary Oldman of won the Best Actress and Best Actor for the drama category respectively while Guillermo Del Toro won Best Director for