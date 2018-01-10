Golden Globes 2018: What Meryl Streep Told Jimmy Kimmel After Mariah Carey 'Stole' Her Seat

We heard there was a seating faux pas of sorts at the Golden Globes this year? Oh yes, indeed there was and Steven Spielberg witnessed it first-hand when Mariah Carey took a seat on his table, without realising that it was the designated spot for Meryl Streep, who was not at her seat for the time being. Golden Globes nominee (Best Actress, Drama) Meryl Streep recounted the hilarious episode on Jimmy Kimmel Live on the night after Golden Globes and it'll make you ROFL, like we are on the floor right now, laughing. Embarrassed, Mariah Carey apologised in person and even on Twitter but Meryl Steep appeared pretty chill about it.
Highlights
- "Did that actually happen?" asked Jimmy Kimmel
- "I came over and there she was," said Meryl Streep
- "She was next to Spielberg," she added
Here's how the conversation about the seat mishap went down on Jimmy Kimmel's show:
Jimmy Kimmel: "I saw something that said Mariah Carey stole your seat. Is that true? Did that actually happen?"
Meryl Streep: B***h stole my seat! * audience breaks into laughter * I came over and there she was. She was next to Spielberg, s***ing up. She said 'Oh my god, they made me sit down because you know we're moving.' You know, they say 5.. 4.. 3.. 2.. 1 and wherever you are, you have to drop to the seats.
Jimmy Kimmel: It was Musical Chair in a way and you were left out!
Meryl Streep: Yeah... but I said 'No, no, no... stay there and I'll sit on your lap' because... you know... comfy!
Meryl Streep has a b word for @MariahCarey... #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/h709xX6FPJ— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 9, 2018
Comments
Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break.. took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg. Cut to next commercial break, guess who comes back to her seat...— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 8, 2018
(me) Dear Meryl, please forgive me!— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 8, 2018
(MERYL STREEP) You can take my seat any time!
Meryl Steep was sharing the table with the team of her Golden Globes nominated film The Post - Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson, Steven Spielberg, his wife Kate Capshaw, producer Amy Pascal and other Hollywood executives. The Post also held nominations at the Golden Globes for Best Actor, Drama; Best Director and Best Film, Drama for Tom Hanks and Spielberg respectively but did manage a win in any of the catgories. Frances McDormand of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Gary Oldman of Darkest Hourwon the Best Actress and Best Actor for the drama category respectively while Guillermo Del Toro won Best Director for The Shape Of Water.