Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Tariffs, Calls It Trump's "Dumbest Idea" Since Don Jr

Jimmy Kimmel in his show last night really doubted President-elect Donald Trump's grasp of economics.

"Whoever would have guessed that the mail-order steak salesman who declared bankruptcy six times would be so bad with money?" He took a shot at Trump's financial mismanagement.

Referring to Trump's decision of imposing a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, Kimmel said, "Some say this is the dumbest thing he's come up with since Don Jr."

"On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders", Trump had said.

Kimmel remarked that the countries on which these taxes are imposed - China, Canada and Mexico, do not even pay the import taxes, it is the US companies that will pay those taxes which will ultimately come down to the consumer and result in "$40 avocados". He added, "So by next year, if you want extra guacamole, it'll be cheaper to go get it."

He went on to further lambast Trump's tariff plans by saying the aftermath will be inflation going through the roof.

Bringing Canada into the picture, Trump took a dig at the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar as well, saying, "Poor Canada is like what did we do? I mean be honest is this because of Drake?"

He also pointed out the irony of some of Trump's merchandise being produced in China - a country he has repeatedly accused of having unfair trade practices and stealing jobs in America.

"So now if you want to purchase a tie from the Donald J.Trump collection, you better get it immediately, or it's going to cost an extra 10%," Kimmel quipped.

A recent investigation found that Trump's "God Bless the USA" Bibles were printed for only $3 in China and sold for $59.99 and if hand-signed by the former president, would sell for $1000. He never got around to disclosing how much he makes per sale though. Although the "Make America Great Again" are labelled as "Made In America", the origins of other products still remain murky.

Mexico has threatened Trump with retaliatory tariffs, while Canadian Prime Minister has had talks with the president-elect regarding the challenges.

