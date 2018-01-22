God, Sex And Truth: Ram Gopal Varma Fights 'Imaginary Protestors' - But Nobody's Protesting Ram Gopal Varma instagrammed a video, in which he is "beating the imaginary protestors" of God, Sex And Truth, starring adult film actress Mia Malkova

Ram Gopal Varma's upcoming film is God, Sex And Truth. (Image courtesy: RGV) New Delhi: Highlights RGV's film is releasing a day after Mr Bhansali's Padmaavat Padmaavat is featuring in headlines for the ongoing protests God, Sex And Truth features adult film star Mia Malkova God, Sex And Truth is releasing a day after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, which is featuring in headlines due to the protests against the film but more about that later. Take a look at Ram Gopal Varma's latest publicity gimmick for God, Sex And Truth:

Me beating the shit out of imaginary protestors of @mia_malkova 's #GodSexTruth A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin) on Jan 21, 2018 at 9:42am PST



Ram Gopal Varma and Mia Malkova filmed God, Sex And Truth in Europe last year. The film's subtitle is Philosophical Treatise Of Mia Malkova and the trailer of God, Sex And Truth released last week.



Mr Bhansali's film is releasing after much difficulty and almost a year-long protest cycle. Several Rajput fringe outfits have raged against the alleged historical inaccuracies depicted in the film. After the Central Board of Film Certification cleared Padmaavat for release several states had banned the film. The Supreme Court last week stayed the ban enabling Padmaavat's nationwide release.



Protestors are still adamant about Padmaavat's content and some members of the Karni Sena met theatre owners and requested them to not screen the film. Padmaavat, which was earlier called Padmavati, features Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.



