God, Sex And Truth: Ram Gopal Varma Fights 'Imaginary Protestors' - But Nobody's Protesting

Ram Gopal Varma's God, Sex And Truth, featuring adult film star Mia Malkova , is releasing on January 26 and the filmmaker as of Monday is busy "beating the imaginary protestors." RGV instagrammed a video, in which he claims to be fighting imaginary protestors of his film.is releasing a day after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's, which is featuring in headlines due to the protests against the film but more about that later. Take a look at Ram Gopal Varma's latest publicity gimmick forRam Gopal Varma and Mia Malkova filmedin Europe last year. The film's subtitle isand the trailer ofreleased last week. Mr Bhansali's film is releasing after much difficulty and almost a year-long protest cycle. Several Rajput fringe outfits have raged against the alleged historical inaccuracies depicted in the film. After the Central Board of Film Certification clearedfor release several states had banned the film. The Supreme Court last week stayed the ban enabling's nationwide release.Protestors are still adamant about's content and some members of the Karni Sena met theatre owners and requested them to not screen the film., which was earlier called, features Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.