God, Sex And Truth: Ram Gopal Varma Fights 'Imaginary Protestors' - But Nobody's Protesting

Ram Gopal Varma's God, Sex And Truth, featuring adult film star Mia Malkova, is releasing on January 26 and the filmmaker as of Monday is busy "beating the imaginary protestors." RGV instagrammed a video, in which he claims to be fighting imaginary protestors of his film. God, Sex And Truth is releasing a day after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, which is featuring in headlines due to the protests against the film but more about that later. Take a look at Ram Gopal Varma's latest publicity gimmick for God, Sex And Truth:
Highlights
- RGV's film is releasing a day after Mr Bhansali's Padmaavat
- Padmaavat is featuring in headlines for the ongoing protests
- God, Sex And Truth features adult film star Mia Malkova
Ram Gopal Varma and Mia Malkova filmed God, Sex And Truth in Europe last year. The film's subtitle is Philosophical Treatise Of Mia Malkova and the trailer of God, Sex And Truth released last week.
Comments
Protestors are still adamant about Padmaavat's content and some members of the Karni Sena met theatre owners and requested them to not screen the film. Padmaavat, which was earlier called Padmavati, features Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.