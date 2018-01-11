Why Ram Gopal Varma, Adult Film Star Mia Malkova And Sunny Leone Are Trending

Highlights
Indian film maker Ram Gopal Varma shot a video with me in Europe titled GOD , SEX and TRUTH— Mia Malkova (@MiaMalkova) January 11, 2018
I will be the 2nd adult star after @SunnyLeone to be shot by an Indian feature film maker @Rgvzoominpic.twitter.com/0lfaipKhAA
Hey Mia it was such an elevating and thought provoking experience to film #GodSexTruth ..I never shot with @SunnyLeone but will never forget the experience of shooting GOD, SEX and Truth https://t.co/rz5iwxHarI— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 11, 2018
Though Ram Gopal Varma hasn't made a film with Sunny Leone but the filmmaker did make a short film titled Meri Beti Sunny Leone Banna Chaahti Hai. He also featured in headlines for posting a distasteful tweet about the Jism 2 actress on International Women's Day last year. "I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives," wrote RGV. A complaint was filed against the Company director by an activist and later, RGV (sort of) apologized for the offensive tweet. "Was just expressing my feelings but I apologise to all who were offended due to my unintended insensitive tweets in context of women's day," he wrote and added: "My apology is only to those who genuinely got offended and not to those who ranted for publicity and threatened to take law into their hands."
@MiaMalkova I Thank you for the person you are and I admire and respect you for the way you project your thinking ..You are the painting and I am just a frame maker #GodSexTruthhttps://t.co/ykVvtOnUwP— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 11, 2018
In 2017, Ram Gopal Varma directed films like Nuclear (in English), Lakshmi's N.T.R (in Telugu) and Rai and Sarkar 3 (in Hindi).