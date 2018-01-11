Why Ram Gopal Varma, Adult Film Star Mia Malkova And Sunny Leone Are Trending

Mia Malkova tweeted: "I will be the second adult star after Sunny Leone to be shot by an Indian feature filmmaker"

Entertainment | Updated: January 11, 2018 14:42 IST
Ram Gopal Varma recently shot a film (more like a docudrama) with adult movie star Mia Malkova in Europe, for which they are on Thursday's trending topics list. Mia Malkova, 25, shared a poster of their film, which has been titled God, Sex And Truth - A Philosophical Treatise Of Mia Malkova. "Indian film maker Ram Gopal Varma shot a video with me in Europe titled God, Sex And Truth. I will be the second adult star after Sunny Leone to be shot by an Indian feature filmmaker," she captioned the picture and tagged RGV. Mr Varma was quick to correct her and said: "Hey Mia it was such an elevating and thought provoking experience to film God, Sex And Truth. I never shot with Sunny Leone but will never forget the experience of shooting God, Sex And Truth.
 
 

Though Ram Gopal Varma hasn't made a film with Sunny Leone but the filmmaker did make a short film titled Meri Beti Sunny Leone Banna Chaahti Hai. He also featured in headlines for posting a distasteful tweet about the Jism 2 actress on International Women's Day last year. "I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives," wrote RGV. A complaint was filed against the Company director by an activist and later, RGV (sort of) apologized for the offensive tweet. "Was just expressing my feelings but I apologise to all who were offended due to my unintended insensitive tweets in context of women's day," he wrote and added: "My apology is only to those who genuinely got offended and not to those who ranted for publicity and threatened to take law into their hands."

Back to Ram Gopal Varma and Mia Malkova's God, Sex And Truth - the adult film star shared her filming experience in a separate tweet and thanked RGV. She tweeted: "Thank you, Ram Gopal Varma, for shooting God, Sex And Truth with me. It's been an exhilarating experience to see myself through your vision." And Mr Varma replied:
 

In 2017, Ram Gopal Varma directed films like Nuclear (in English), Lakshmi's N.T.R (in Telugu) and Rai and Sarkar 3 (in Hindi).

