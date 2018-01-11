Why Ram Gopal Varma, Adult Film Star Mia Malkova And Sunny Leone Are Trending

Highlights Mia thought she's the second adult film star to work with RGV It was an exhilarating experience to see myself through your vision: Mia Will never forget the experience of shooting God, Sex And Truth: RGV

Indian film maker Ram Gopal Varma shot a video with me in Europe titled GOD , SEX and TRUTH



I will be the 2nd adult star after @SunnyLeone to be shot by an Indian feature film maker @Rgvzoominpic.twitter.com/0lfaipKhAA — Mia Malkova (@MiaMalkova) January 11, 2018

Hey Mia it was such an elevating and thought provoking experience to film #GodSexTruth ..I never shot with @SunnyLeone but will never forget the experience of shooting GOD, SEX and Truth https://t.co/rz5iwxHarI — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 11, 2018

@MiaMalkova I Thank you for the person you are and I admire and respect you for the way you project your thinking ..You are the painting and I am just a frame maker #GodSexTruthhttps://t.co/ykVvtOnUwP — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 11, 2018