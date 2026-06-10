Shah Rukh Khan Is Impressed By Alia Bhatt's Action Avatar In <i>Alpha</i>: 'Go Get Them Sigma Girl'

Soon after the teaser for the highly anticipated action thriller Alpha was unveiled, King Khan made sure to give a special shoutout to his Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt and the entire team behind the film.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is himself one of the biggest faces of the YRF Spy Universe, praised Alia Bhatt's action-packed avatar in Alpha and expressed his excitement about the film's release.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, he re-shared the teaser and showered praise on Alia, Bobby Deol, and director Shiv Rawail.

In his special message, Shah Rukh Khan applauded Alia's journey from winning hearts with her performances to taking on physically demanding action roles. Referring to her expanding "skill set" and action-packed transformation, he wrote, "Well done Alia, in years from breaking hearts and now to breaking bones your skill set keeps expanding."

Shah Rukh Khan reserved special praise for Bobby Deol as well. Calling the actor "so good" in negative roles, the superstar gave him a warm shoutout and wished the entire team the very best.

"Lord Bobby....you are so good when you are bad!!! Big hug. And all the best to Shiv and his team," he wrote.

The one-minute-and-55-second teaser offers the first glimpse into the origin story of Alia Bhatt's character, Sita, introducing audiences to her journey long before she became a trained spy.

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It opens on her 18th birthday, where she is seen sharing what appears to be a quiet moment with her father, played by Bobby Deol, at a restaurant. However, the celebration does not last long, as he assigns her a high-risk mission inside the hotel.

Soon afterwards, audiences are introduced to "Alpha", a top-secret programme designed to train India's next generation of elite soldiers. The initiative puts recruits through intense physical and mental challenges, preparing them for dangerous missions in the world of espionage.

The teaser then shifts gears into high-octane action, with Alia Bhatt showcasing a never-before-seen avatar. From hand-to-hand combat sequences to high-risk operations, Sita is seen taking on multiple opponents and navigating dangerous situations with confidence.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, with Sharvari playing a pivotal part in the story. The film marks the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes blockbuster titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2.

The film has witnessed multiple release date changes during production. Initially planned for a 2025 release, Alpha was later shifted to April before Yash Raj Films announced July 10 as its release date.

The makers have now advanced the release by a week, with Alpha set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 3.