Inside Gigi Hadid's Play Date With Her Daughter Khai In New Jersey

Gigi Hadid recently spent quality time with her 4-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with ex-partner Zayn Malik. The mother-daughter duo visited Medieval Times in New Jersey for a fun outing.

"That was our first experience there," Gigi said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Khai got very into it. You can make kids a hundred different things in a week, and when we get there, why is her favorite chicken the one at Medieval Times? She ate so much chicken," she added.

Gigi mentioned that the event includes jousting tournaments and medieval-themed food and noted that utensils aren't provided with the meal. "She went princess vibes, and I'm like the princess' keeper of hand sanitizer, wipes and crayons," she said, while sharing a photo of Khai dressed in a princess outfit with a matching crown. "I also didn't know if she'd be nervous about the swords and stuff. She was not nervous, by the way. She was rocking on," she shared.

Gigi, who is currently dating actor Bradley Cooper, has occasionally given fans a glimpse into life with her daughter. Back in February, she shared a series of photos featuring moments with Khai.

"Some stuff I meant to share from end of '24, but got the flu at the top of year," she captioned the post.