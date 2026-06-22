Giannina Gibelli And Blake Horstmann Are "Together Forever" After Picturesque Destination Wedding In Croatia

Reality TV stars Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann have officially said “I do.” The couple tied the knot during an unforgettable weeklong European wedding celebration that culminated in a romantic ceremony in Rovinj, Croatia, on June 20.

Surrounded by nearly 100 guests, including several of their reality TV friends, the newlyweds marked the beginning of their married life with a series of events spanning two countries.

Among the attendees were Jessica Vestal, Alexa Lemieux, Colleen Reed, Raven Ross, Taylor Krause, Jason Tartick, Anna Redman, Chris Bukowski, Kevin Wendt and Astrid Wendt.

After the marriage, Gibelli and Blake sat for an interview with PEOPLE where they candidly spoke about how they decided the location and her wedding festivities.

Gibelli reveals Croatia was more than just a beautiful wedding destination. The former reality star revealed that she fell in love with the country long before meeting Horstmann and had always envisioned getting married there.

“I felt at home and knew that one day this was where I would get married," she recalls of her first trip there. To me, Croatia is the love child of Italy and Greece — the same blue sky waters, sweet crisp wine and food that reminds me of Sunday dinner. I wanted to remember the feeling of being here to start off my marriage in bliss and also give the same experience to our guests,” she said.

The festivities began in Venice, Italy, on June 15. Guests spent time exploring the iconic city before gathering for a welcome celebration featuring dinner, dancing and plenty of opportunities to reconnect.

Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann's Emotional Wedding

The wedding ceremony took place on St. Andrew's Island, just off the coast of Rovinj. Gibelli walked down the aisle with her father to a violin rendition of Whitney Houston's classic ballad “I Will Always Love You.”

The bride wore a couture gown and veil by Galia Lahav, a dress she surprisingly discovered during her very first shop visit. Gibelli described the experience as an emotional and unforgettable moment, saying she instantly knew it was the one.

Horstmann entered the ceremony accompanied by his mother, while the couple's 2-year-old son, Heath, played a special role as ring bearer. Other children in the family participated as flower girls and bubble boys, adding a personal touch to the celebration.

One of the most emotional moments came when the couple exchanged handwritten vows. Horstmann joked that each of them was written with the goal of making the other cry.

A Celebration Of Love And Serendipity

Following the ceremony, guests gathered at the historic Hutterott Castle for a seaside reception featuring a four-course dinner highlighting Croatian cuisine. Seafood played a major role in the menu, including oysters, one of the couple's favorite foods.

Dessert ended on a sweet note with tiramisu, traditional Croatian sweets alongside two wedding cakes (a traditional tiered wedding cake per Horstmann's request and an amaretto light sponge cake for the bride).

As expected, the evening turned into a lively celebration. Horstmann, who is also a DJ, and Gibelli wanted the reception to feel like an unforgettable party.

The wedding weekend concluded with a relaxing boat excursion along Croatia's coastline before the newlyweds departed for a mini-moon in Santorini, Greece. A safari honeymoon is planned for later this year.

Looking back on their multiday wedding celebration, Horstmann and Gibelli say it was “unforgettable, something we never thought would happen the way it did, but everything magically came together in its own divine timing, just perfectly imperfect.”

Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann's Relationship Timeline

The couple first met on the set of the first season of the crossover reality TV series All Star Shore. After co-starring on season 1 of the Paramount+ series, Horstmann and Gibelli began dating in December 2021.

After nearly two years together, Horstmann and Gibelli announced that they were expecting their first baby. They welcomed their son, Heath, in 2024.

It was in October 2024 that Horstmann popped the question to Gibelli during a surprise proposal in Parque del Retiro in Madrid, Spain.

Now that they are married, Horstmann says he is thrilled to call Gibelli his wife. “I love the idea of promising ourselves to each other and our happiness. I can't wait to grow our family until our house is full,” he adds.