"<i>Ghaav Bhar Gaya Hai</i>": Paresh Rawal Shares <i>Hera Pheri 3</i> Shooting Update After Exit Controversy

Paresh Rawal is set to reunite with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty for the much-awaited Hera Pheri 3. Known for bringing Baburao Ganpatrao Apte to life on screen, he had earlier announced his exit from the project, sparking disappointment among fans and leading to a legal tussle. Now, the actor has confirmed his return and shared fresh details about the film's progress.

What's Happening

Speaking to News18 Showsha, Paresh Rawal revealed that work on Hera Pheri 3 is currently underway and the team is gearing up for filming. "It's a work in progress. We'll start shooting for the film in February-March next year," he said.

Despite the setback, he said that his bond with director Priyadarshan remained unaffected. "A lot has happened, but that hasn't soured my relationship with Priyadarshan. Aise rishte kharab nahi hote hai. In fact, what has happened is that it has further solidified our equation. Through all of this, we now know each other in a sharper and better way. Ghaav bhar gaya hai. Our relationship is very transparent," he shared.

The duo, who have previously collaborated on more than ten films, recently worked together on Bhoot Bangla, marking Priyadarshan's Bollywood comeback. With Hera Pheri 3 slated for a 2026 release, it will mark their 15th collaboration, backed by Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films.

Background

Paresh Rawal's earlier exit from Hera Pheri 3 reportedly caused financial strain on the production and even led to legal action from Akshay Kumar. The actor later clarified that he had valid reasons for stepping away and had returned the signing amount with interest.

During the interview, the actor also opened up about the idea of a Baburao-centric spin-off. He clarified that such a project is not on the table. "We (Priyadarshan and I) haven't discussed a spin-off on Baburao. A film is a collaborative effort. Ek film sabki wajah se banti hai. I don't think Baburao can exist on his own. You'll need Shyam and Raju too," he explained.

The actor further shared his thoughts on why the chemistry of the trio is crucial. "I'm not a greedy actor. I'm not foolish either. I'm not someone who assumes that duniya meri wajah se chalti hai. Even if a standalone film happens someday, Shyam and Raju also need to be there," he added.

Paresh Rawal further admitted he wasn't satisfied with the way Phir Hera Pheri turned out, saying that the characters and premise should have been handled with more care. He expressed that Suniel Shetty was the only one who managed to stay true to his role in the sequel.

The first Hera Pheri, directed by Priyadarshan in 2000, became a cult classic, followed by Phir Hera Pheri in 2006. Two decades later, the iconic trio of Raju, Shyam, and Baburao is finally set to return to the big screen, promising another dose of laughter for audiences.