Genelia D'Souza Is '99 Percent Naughty And 1 Percent Angel' - Explained Here

Genelia D'Souza in a still from her video. (Image courtesy: geneliad )

Highlights Genelia D'Souza shared a new Insta reel on Monday

She looks adorable in the clip

In the clip, the actress can be seen lip-syncing to a viral dialogue

Fans of actress Genelia D'Souza undoubtedly miss seeing the diva on screen. However, their complaint of not being able to witness the star act is assuaged by the fun Instagram Reels that she often shares on her account. In these short clips, Genelia is seen lip-syncing to lines with her effervescent charm and dimpled smile. In one such video that she shared on Sunday, the actress has gone with a dialogue that is just the perfect self-love message that one needs to begin the week with. Sharing the video, Genelia wrote in the caption, “99 per cent naughty…1 per cent angel…”

In the video, a man's voice is heard saying, “Ek baat batao (Tell me this).” To this, Genelia lip-syncs to the line, “Sunaiye (Tell me).” The man's voice goes on saying, “Na tum sundar ho, na tum hot ho, phir itna saara attitude lati kaha se ho? (Neither are you beautiful, nor are you hot. Then where do you get all this attitude from?)”

To this, Genelia's response is, “Yeh unse puchiye jo hamare sapne dekhte hai (Ask this to those who dream of me.)”

Given how adorable she looks in the clip, all the heart emojis in the comments section come as no surprise. Watch the video here:

Last week, Genelia had shared another Instagram video in which she is lip-syncing to lines that conveyed that she could go without food and water but not without talking.

If like us, you are in love with the actress' fun Reels here are some videos you cannot miss.

Genelia is often also accompanied by her husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh in her videos. Just recently, the couple shared a video in which the two can be seen trying to spend some romantic time together only to be interrupted. By whom, you ask? Well, it was a very cute golden retriever who played spoilsport by wanting all the hugs and kisses for itself.

Watch the video here:

Genelia married Riteish in 2012 and the couple has two sons.