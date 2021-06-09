If You Think Riteish Deshmukh Is Kissing Genelia D'Souza's Hand, Look Again

Genelia and Riteish in a still from Instagram video (courtesy riteishd)

Just the Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza video we were waiting for - laughter therapy, always! On Wednesday, the 42-year-old actor shared a hilarious video on Instagram, which is guaranteed to help you complete your daily quota of laughter. Set to the song Put Your Head On My Shoulder by Owl Zurth, the video not only stars Riteish and Genelia but also filmmaker Milap Zaveri. Riteish worked with him in the movie Marjaavaan. The video begins with a shot of Riteish and Genelia chilling with their hands on each other's shoulders - or that's what it seems like. After sharing a loved-up moment, Genelia leaves the spot but Riteish realises there's still a hand resting on his shoulder.

Freaked out, Riteish Deshmukh realises it was Milap Zaveri's hand he was kissing - he was hiding behind the sofa all this while. What happens next is not what Riteish was expecting. LOL. Here's how Riteish captioned his video: "Quite the handy work by Milap Zaveri."

Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'Souza often trend for sharing ROFL videos on Instagram. Earlier this year, the couple trended a great deal for sharing an old video from an award show, featuring the two of them and also Preity Zinta.

Meanwhile, here are some more ROFL videos from Riteish and Genelia's collections:

In terms of work, Genelia D'Souza has starred in films such as Tujhe Meri Kasam, Samba, Chennai Kadhal, Santosh Subramaniam, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Baaghi 3.