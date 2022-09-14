Genelia D'Souza Is 'In Love With Nose Rings.' See Pics

Genelia D'Souza shared this image. (courtesy: geneliad)

Genelia D'Souza is having a hard time deciding the best jewellery for woman. On Wednesday, the actor shared a post on Instagram, whose caption read, "A woman's best jewellery is her shyness or her nose-ring" with the hashtag In Love With Nose Ring. The actor shared a set of pictures of herself. In the pictures, Genelia can be seen wearing an off-white saree. She accessorised her look with a nose ring, earrings and beautiful bangles. Genelia's post garnered over four lakh likes since it was uploaded. The actor's post also caught the attention of actor Pulkit Samrat, whose comment read, "Stunning" with star-eyed emojis. Many of Genelia's fans too flooded her post with comments.

One of the fans comment read, "What a cute smile you have; it gives me happiness. love this smile", while the other's comment read, "You look very very beautiful." Her other comments read, "The golden girl", "Aamchya jeneliya vainni", and many others dropped red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Check out her post:

A few days ago, the actor had shared another post, whose caption read, "The best colour in the whole world is one that looks good on you."

See post:

Genelia D'Souza keeps her fans entertained by uploading many funny reels with her husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh. The actor-couple will be next seen in a Marathi film Ved. Other than acting, Riteish Deshmukh will also mark his directorial debut with this film. The film will mark the debut of Genelia D'Souza in Marathi films.