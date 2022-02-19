Gehraiyaan: "Didn't See Alisha As Wrong Or Right" - Deepika Padukone To NDTV

Deepika while promoting Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone's character Alisha in Gehraiyaan is having an affair with her cousin (Tia)'s fiance Zain played by Siddhanth Chaturvedi, and this has been the talk of the internet since the film dropped. While fans and critics have their opinion about Alisha's character. Deepika sat down with NDTV to talk about it. The actress said, "I didn't see Alisha as wrong or right, that's not the tonality of the film. The film is not saying that oh! look here are these flawed characters and let's go on a journey with them and by the end of it dissect and decide who is right and wrong. The idea of the film is observational, that there are different kinds of people in the world. these kinds of people exist. Are we able to empathize with these characters? You don't have to agree with her choices, I don't agree with her choices. as actors, you have to step out of the lens of judgment."

Fans and critics have praised Deepika's performance in the film, when asked about delivering this power-packed performance Deepika said, "I don't like to talk about the process. A Hollywood actor said, actors talking about acting is the most boring conversation and I agree with that. Enjoy the magic, I am not someone who likes to talk about my process or how deeply it affected me, that's personal. It's important that the audience connects with the character to make it real and relatable and honest that's the endeavor."

Deepika also spoke about her family's reaction to her latest performance, "It was a little hard for them to digest what my character goes through. They have seen it so up, close, and personal with me. What they truly appreciated was my performance and also the way mental illness and mental health were depicted in the film, these were the two big takeaways. They were also proud of the way I pulled this off and there was also a little bit of how do you do this?

Gehraiyaan directed by Shakun Batra stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey, and Dhairya Karwa, it's out on Prime Video.