Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda And Zoya Akhtar Attend 'Mommy Dinner' At Karan Johar's Home

Karan Johar shared this picture. (Image courtesy: /karanjohar)

Highlights KJo hosted a get-together on Friday night "Best times," wrote Karan Johar Kaajal Anand was also present at the get-together

Filmmaker Karan Johar had a great Friday night and his recent Instagram post proves that. The 46-year-old filmmaker hosted a get-together at his Mumbai residence on Friday, which was attended by his close friends who were accompanied by their respective mothers. Gauri Khan was present with her mother Savita Chhibber, Shweta Bachchan Nanda arrived with her actress-mother Jaya Bachchan and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's plus one for the night was her mother Honey Irani. Needless to say, KJo's mother Hiroo Johar was there too. We got a sneak peek of the fun-filled night through KJo's Instagram profile, who shared a picture of the "Mommy dinner" and wrote: "Best times."

See the post here:

Too much love in a single frame, we must say!

The host for the evening, Karan Johar was dressed in a sweatshirt and the other guests in attendance also seemed to be dressed in a fairly casual manner. Later, Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Zoya Akhtar poached KJo's post and shared it with different captions on their respective Instagram profiles. "Mama's night out," wrote Zoya Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote: "The joy luck club."

Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda are a part of a close-knot friend circle, which also includes Kaajal Anand and director-choreographer Farah Khan. They are frequently spotted at social gatherings together. Karan Johar has quite a bit of a reputation as an ideal host. The filmmaker is frequently seen hosting parties at his residence, which are attended by Bollywood A-listers.