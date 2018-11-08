Kareena And Karisma Kapoor To Tara Sutaria: Diwali At Karan Johar's Was A Starry Night

Karan Johar hosted a Diwali party on Wednesday night and he couldn't have done it with more finesse

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Tara Sutaria at Karan Johar's Diwali party.

  1. Saif and Karisma also attended the party
  2. Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria were also present
  3. Rumoured couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were also there

No Karan Johar party is complete without Bollywood A-listers and the Diwali party hosted at his residence on Wednesday night was not any different. Several Bollywood celebrities added festive fervour to the special party hosted by the filmmaker, which included Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra among others. Most of the actresses showed up in ethnic outfits. Kareena, who arrived at the party along with her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan, looked simply stunning in a green sari. She added a dash of bling to her outfit with a statement necklace. Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor, who is a regular at KJo's parties, was also dressed to perfection.

Here are the pictures from last night:

r86e86b8Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor arriving at the party.
 
46341lt8Karisma Kapoor at KJo's party.

The host for the evening, Karan Johar, gave his Instafam a sneak peek of his Diwali outfit and we must say, he looked a million bucks in a perky black and white Rohit Bal kurta pajama set. Take a look at KJo's look here:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Diwali!!!!!! Magical times!!! Styled by @nikitajaisinghani in @rohitbalofficial

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 

Karan Johar's proteges Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, who are set to make their Bollywood debuts with Student of The Year 2 and actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan also attended the party.

pd19gt98Ananya Paday, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Varun Dhawan.

Among the couples, Karan's close friends Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu and filmmaker Kabir Khan along with wife Mini Mathur were present at the party.

gsharjk

Sonakshi Sinha showed up at the party in a yellow lehenga, while Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani and Shraddha Kapoor opted for white outfits. Kriti Sanon in an olive green saree was definitely a head-turner.

dr0bjeug

That's not it, the guest list also comprised Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bhumi Pednekar, Anshula Kapoor and Amrita Arora, whose plus one at the party was her husband Shakeel Ladak.

5dmqs5to
 
Rumoured couple Farhan Akhtar and singer-model Shibani Dandekar were also a part of the celebrations.
 
ddok2om8Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar

The men's section was well-represented by Kartik Aaryan, filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur, Tusshar Kapoor and Punit Malhotra among others.

skf6ns8g
 
Before the grand Diwali party, Karan Johar hosted a small get-together at his house on Wednesday afternoon, which was attended by his close-friends including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani among others.

