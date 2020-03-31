Gauri Khan Is Busy 'Learning' Make-Up Tips From Daughter Suhana

Gauri Khan and Suhana. (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

Gauri Khan found a way to avoid boredom during quarantine by learning make-up tips. Can you guess who taught Gauri? Well, it was none other than her and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. On Monday, Gauri posted a stunning picture of Suhana Khan on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Learning make-up tips." She tagged Suhana Khan in the post and added the hashtags #indoor and #activity. The comments section was replete with heart emojis from Bhavana Panday, Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor and other friends.

Check out the aforementioned post here:

Suhana Khan has inherited her love for acting from her father Shah Rukh Khan. She studied films at England's Ardingly College and she is currently studying at the New York University. Suhana also featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue. A few years ago, SRK attended Suhana's stage play Romeo + Juliet in London, in which she featured as Juliet. "With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team," SRK wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri got married in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, (their eldest child), Suhana and 6-year-old AbRam. Both Aryan and Suhana are pursuing their higher studies abroad while AbRam stays with his parents in Mumbai.

Gauri Khan has decorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar among others. She has designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos and she also runs a store named GauriKhan Designs in Mumbai. Other than that, Gauri Khan is also a film producer.