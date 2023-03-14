Gaslight Trailer: Wheelchair-Bound Sara Ali Khan In Spine-Chilling Mystery

A still from the trailer. (courtesy: DisneyPlus Hotstar)

The makers have finally unveiled the trailer of Gaslight, starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. The trailer gives spooky thriller vibes and has some power-packed dialogues. The trailer shows Misha (played by Sara), confined to a wheelchair, returning home after years only to find that her father is missing. It also gives a sneak peek into some spine-chilling incidents. The trailer opens with Rukmini (played by Chitrangada) welcoming Sara. It seems they both share a strange and hostile relationship. In the next frame, Sara can be seen asking everyone at home about her father, including Kapil (played by Vikrant), who seems to be her father's assistant. Misha, who is busy looking for her father, finds him dead in mysterious circumstances.

Doubting it to be a murder, Sara sets on a journey to find her father's murderer where she comes across a lot of terrifying instances. In this journey, Kapil can be seen helping Misha. What happens next is the movie all about.

The trailer ends with a power-packed dialogue by Misha, "Har vo cheez jissne mujhe daraya hai wahin sai mujhe apne sare sawalo kai jawab milengye (Every one of my fears will eventually lead me to the answers i'm seeking.)"

Watch the trailer of Gaslight below:

Sara Ali Khan also shared the trailer on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Shaq ka ghera hai badhta jaa raha...aakhir khooni hai kaun? (There is a deep doubt that it keeps increasing... After all who is the murderer? )Watch the trailer now!"

Take a look below:



Speaking about her role, Sara Khan said, "It was challenging to get into this role both mentally and physically as she's a very layered and nuanced character. I hope this film is going to be a thrilling ride for the audience as each scene will keep them at the edge of their seat," as per a report in ANI.

Helmed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Turani, Gaslight also stars Akshay Oberoi in a pivotal role. The movie is slated to release on March 31 on Disney Plus Hotstar.