Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Sidharth Malhotra Visits Siddhivinayak Temple

Sidharth Malhotra scooped some time out from his schedule and he visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja on Wednesday. For the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, Sidharth was dressed in his festive best. He was dressed in a red kurta and a white dhoti. The actor was accompanied by his mother Rimma Malhotra. The duo were all smiles as they were pictured at the Siddhivinayak Temple. See photos of Sidharth Malhotra at the Siddhivinayak Temple here:

Sidharth Malhotra often punctuates his work diaries with posts from his fam-jam sessions. On wife Kiara Advani's birthday, Sidharth Malhotra shared this post on Instagram and he wrote, "Happy Birthday Love , the pic says it all. You're the kindest soul I know. Here is to many more memories together."

Earlier this year, Sidharth went to watch the Wimbledon with wife Kiara. Sharing pictures from his experience, the actor wrote in his caption, "A day to remember! Witnessed great tennis and sportsmanship at Wimbledon 2024 with my partner in crime Kiara Advani. Watching Wimbledon's energy live from Centre Court was surreal and special. Thoroughly enjoyed the sport and culture."

Sidharth Malhotra worked as an Assistant Director on the sets of Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan. He made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Student Of The Year with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Sidharth Malhotra is the star of films like Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons, A Gentleman, Aiyaary and Shershaah, to name a few.

In the recent years, Sidharth Malhotra has featured in films like Thank God, Mission Majnu and Yodha. He also featured in Rohit Shetty's web-series Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.The show marked his web debut.