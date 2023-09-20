Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Varun Dhawan, Esha Deol At Lalbaugcha Raja

Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol at Lalbaugcha Raja

Ganesh Utsav celebrations are going on in full swing across the nation and Bollywood celebs have been hogging the limelight. On Wednesday, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja. For the occasion, Varun Dhawan wore a yellow kurta and jeans. He was clicked with the members of the puja committee. Varun also posed for the camera with folded hands. On Tuesday, Varun attended the celebrations at Arpita Khan's house with wife Natasha Dalal. Later, in the evening, he also attended the celebrations at the Ambani residence.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Varun Dhawan also shared a post on his Instagram feed. In the reel, Varun can be seen bowing his head down at the idol's feet. Varun wrote in the caption, "Had the best darshan today at #laalbaghcharaja." Take a look at Varun's post here:

Esha Deol, clad in a green saree, also visited Lalbaugcha Raja. Esha Deol was also pictured with puja committee members. Some police personnel were also pictured taking selfies with her. Take a look at the pictures here:

Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri from Yaariyan 2 team visited the puja as well. They were all dressed in white. Take a look at the picture here:

On Tuesday, Kartik Aaryan visited Lalbaugcha Raja. Kartik was dressed in his festive best. He wore a red kurta. Take a look at Kartik's pictures here:

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous as it is the popular Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place founded in 1934. The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades, reported ANI.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival beginning on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month "Bhadrapada", starts on September 19 this year. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with "Chaturthi" and ends on "Anantha Chaturdashi".

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Kartik will be seen in Kabir Khan's directorial Chandu Champion. Chandu Champion marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan. He will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film Captain India and in director Anurag Basu's next Aashiqui 3.