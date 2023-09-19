Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Inside Soha Ali Khan's Celebrations With Rajkummar-Patralekhaa And Others

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: sakpataudi)

Soha Ali Khan, who recently visited Arpita Khan's house with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Innaya for Ganpati darshan, has now shared some inside pictures from the event. To fans' delight, the pictures also featured other members of the Bollywood fraternity like Rajkummar Rao, his Monica, O My Darling co-star Huma Qureshi and his wife Patralekhaa. The host, Arpita Khan, also featured in one of the images, in a stunning kurta. Sharing the images, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "May lord Ganesha bring wisdom joy and happiness into each of our lives. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all of you and your loved ones. Ganpati Bappa Moriya."

Other guests at the gathering hosted by Arpita Khan included Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Pooja Hegde, Tushar Kapoor and Dream Girl 2 star Ananya Panday's dad Chunky Panday. Pooja Hegde stunned in a green saree while Shamita Shetty looked beautiful in a white ensemble. Chunky Panday looked ageless in a blue kurta.

Meanwhile, Bollywood stars like Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Rajkummar Rao and others, welcomed Bappa to their homes and began the festivities with a bang. Ananya Panday on Tuesday posted inside pictures from her home where she was seen celebrating the festival in the company of her parents and grandparents. The Dream Girl 2 looked absolutely stunning in a pink kurta. She captioned the post, "Welcome home Bappa."

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in Hush Hush released in September last year and Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the comedy film Kanjoos Makhichoos.