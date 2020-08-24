Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Shah Rukh Khan Trolled For Visarjan Post Is Everything That's Wrong With Social Media

Shah Rukh Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who celebrates Ganesh Utsav with his family every year, was trolled for his Ganesh Chaturthi post this year, again - the trolls had a problem with Shah Rukh celebrating a Hindu festival because he is Muslim. The comments thread of Shah Rukh's post had many unwarranted hateful messages questioning his faith while some commenters countered the trolls saying, "He celebrates all festivals, he is a true Indian." Shah Rukh, 54, shared a black-and-white picture of himself with a teeka on his forehead highlighted in red and he wrote, "Prayers and visarjan done... This Ganesh Chaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bestow upon you and your loved ones, blessings and happiness... Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Shah Rukh Khan is married to Gauri, who is a Hindu, and they've raised their three children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam with both faiths. Apart from Ganesh Chaturthi, Shah Rukh and his family celebrate Diwali, Eid and Holi with equal fervour and enthusiasm.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's post after Ganesh Visarjan:

Meanwhile, several celebrities including Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday and Shraddha Kapoor gave a happy send-off to Ganpati on Sunday, a few days after welcoming Bappa to their respective homes - but that's another story.

Workwise, Shah Rukh Khan, last seen in Anand L Rai's 2018 movie Zero, recently produced Netflix film Class Of '83, starring Bobby Deol in the lead role. It has been reported that Shah Rukh Khan may play the titular role in Siddharth Anand's film Pathan, which will be produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

After Zero tanked at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan had said in several interviews that he would take time to sign his next film. In the meantime, he produced two web-series for Netflix - Betaal and Bard Of Blood.