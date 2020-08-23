Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Inside Salman Khan's Festivities With Family

Salman Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: atulreellife )

Like every year, Salman Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family. Salman, along with his family, arrived at sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Mumbai residence on Saturday. Snippets from the families' festivities were shared on social media by Salman's brother-in-laws Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma. The video shared by Atul Agnihotri, featured Salman Khan, Salim and Salma Khan, Helen, Sohail and Arbaaz, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, Nirvaan, Arhaan and Ayaan Khan. Sharing the videos on Saturday night, Atul Agnihotri wrote: "Ganpati Bappa Morya" in the caption of his post.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma shared pictures of his and Arpita Khan Sharma's kids Ahil and Ayat on Instagram. For the festive occasion, the brother-sister duo wore matching outfits. See the pictures here:

Earlier this month, Salman Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his family. Here are the pictures from their festivities:

On Eid this year, Salman Khan posted a picture of himself, in which he could be seen masking his face with a cloth and wrote "Eid Mubarak." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

In terms of work, Salman Khan was seen as the host of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13. He will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring his Bharat co-stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. The film will also star Salman's Kick co-star Randeep Hooda. Dabangg 3 was his last release. The actor has also signed Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez. The makers recently announced the project officially.