Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: For Sunny Leone And Husband, This Year's Celebrations Were Special Indeed

Sunny Leone shared this photo from the festivities (courtesy sunnyleone)

While Bollywood poured in at the Ambani's to celebrate the onset of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Thursday, actress Sunny Leone had a special evening with her near and dear ones. Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations were with the producers of her web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone. This year, it was special for Sunny because this was her "very first family darshan", like she mentioned in the caption: "Such a nice evening with Daniel Weber, Shareen Kedia, Kishor Arora family and friends! Thank you for inviting us to our very first family darshan." Shareen Kedia and Kishor Arora co-produce Karenjit Kaur via Namah Pictures.

Sunny also mentioned in her caption that though she had a couple of more Ganpati pujas to visit, she prioritised her family duties and restricted her visits to just one. "Wanted to go to so many events but the Weber's are 7 and it was a school night. So happy I could share this special evening with the kids and you all," she wrote.

Meanwhile on Thursday, the actress also tweeted to inform her fans and followers that she began her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations by shifting to her new home in Mumbai. "I don't know all the rules...customs...or what's the right thing to do on this day. But Daniel and I are celebrating our Ganpati with moving into our new place here in Mumbai! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi, everyone! God bless you all," she captioned the video, which also offers a tour of her new Mumbai space.

I don't know all the rules...customs...or what's the right thing to do on this day. But @DanielWeber99 and I are celebrating our Ganpati with moving into our new place here in Mumbai! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone! God Bless you all!! pic.twitter.com/hTc06LtVxL Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) September 13, 2018

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber married in 2011 and the couple are parents to two-year-old Nisha and twin boys Noah and Asher. They adopted Nisha from an orphanage July 2017 while Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy in March 2018.

Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone aired its first season in July and the second season of the biopic based on the actress' life will premiere on September 16 on ZEE5.