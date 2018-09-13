Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: From The Khans To The Bachchans, Everyone Who Welcomed Bappa With The Ambanis

Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir attend Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi puja

Ganesh Chaturthi with the Ambanis is always a starry affair and this year was no exception with almost all of Bollywood pouring in at the puja ceremony in Antilia. The impressive guest list of the Ambanis was topped off with A-listers such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Big B was not the only one representing the Bachchans - his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda was also spotted. While Aamir and Salman walked in sans their respective families, Shah Rukh brought a date - no points for guessing its wife Gauri. Joining the megastars at the party were also Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor.

Katrina effortlessly turned heads in a scarlet salwar suit while Kareena lit up the gathering in a bright yellow lehenga choli paired with a rani pink dupatta. The Kapoor sisters were coordinated in yellow. Veteran actress Hema Malini, who opted for a lilac saree, complete with a traditional look, stole some of the limelight with her elegant presence.

Aamir Khan's Dangal daughters, who are always at their cheery best, also joined the festivities at the Ambanis - Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh arrived together. Athiya Shetty, who joined the puja with her family, posed with brother Aahan. How pretty is Yami Gautam in blue traditional attire?

The men's section was also well represented by Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra.

Other guests who welcomed Bappa along with Nita and Mukesh Ambani on Thursday night included singer Anu Malik, who arrived with his daughters, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and wife Sunita and of course Ambani party regulars Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali.

