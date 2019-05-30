Game Over Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Will Make You Sweat In This Crime Thriller

Taapsee Pannu in a still from Game Over trailer (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights The film has been directed by Ashwin Saravanan Taapsee plays the protagonist in the movie 'Game Over' hits screens on June 14

Taapsee Pannu in yet another crime thriller and we have no complaints, actually! The 31-year-old actress just dropped the full-fledged trailer of her new film Game Over and TBH, it is nail-bitingly scary. While the teaser of the film, released earlier month, made us believe that Taapsee is being haunted by supernatural forces in the movie, the Game Over trailer elaborates on it while keeping the mystery alive. The Game Over trailer begins with a silence-shattering scream by Taapsee Pannu and then quickly switches to scenes in which Taapsee goes on about her daily chores. But something in the store room scares her and so does the creaking of the gate and voices in the silence and that unanticipated knock on the door.

Looks like it's not only Taapsee and her help in the house but also someone else who wants to step inside the locked doors. In the course of the trailer, Taapsee claims she's afraid of the dark and her condition is explained by a doctor as the 'Anniversary Reaction' - the return of the haunting effects of memories of an old trauma.

Timelines are blurred as the trailer shifts to the chilling tales of a killer on the loose, who targets young women. A wounded Taapsee is wheel-chair bound as she continues to survive in a terrified state. The trailer ends with scenes in the dark with an armed killer approaching Taapsee, who's fallen off her wheelchair. Interestingly, the Game Over trailer starts with a glimpse of a poster on Taapsee's wall that says: "What if life is a videogame and deva ju are just check points." The final scenes in the Game Over trailer are that of a controller on fire.

Written and directed by Ashwin Saravanan, Game Over will be presented by Anurag Kashyap, with who Taapsee has worked in Manmarziyaan. Game Over releases on June 14.