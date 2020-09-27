Game Of Thrones Actor Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Expecting First Child Together

A fan page shared this photo of Kit Harington and Rose. (Image courtesy: roseleslie_got)

We have a news for you which will make your day a whole lot of better. Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting their first child together. The couple, who got married in June last year, haven't announced the news officially yet but Rose Leslie's pregnancy was revealed in a photo taken for UK's Make Magazine. The magazine's fashion editor Ursula Lake shared a black and white picture of Rose Leslie on Saturday and the actress' baby bump stole the spotlight on the Internet. Sharing the picture, Ursula Lake even wrote: "A very special all woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!"

Check out the aforementioned photo here:

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie met on sets of Game Of Thrones in 2012 and fell in love. The duo played the roles of Jon Snow and Ygritte, respectively, in the HBO series, in which they had an on-screen relationship. However, Rose's character died in Season 4.

Kit and Rose announced their engagement date in September 2017 in the Times newspaper and they got married in a close-knit ceremony in Scotland in June, 2018 with several Game Of Thrones co-stars, including Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, in attendance.

In terms of work, Kit Harington will next be seen in Marvel Cinematic Universe's Eternals, which is scheduled to release on November 5 next year. Rose Leslie, on the other hand, will feature in the forthcoming film Death On The Nile.