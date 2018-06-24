Dreamy Pics From Kit Harington And Rose Leslie's Scotland Wedding. A Game Of Thrones Reunion

[Kit Harington and Rose Leslie leaving Rayne Church to make the quick drive back to Wardhill Castle in Aberdeen, Scotland on their wedding day (23.Jun.2018) In her first orgasm as Mrs Harington in the wee morning hours Rose'll scream "You know everything, Jon Snow!" #RoseLeslieIsALuckyBish Credit if reposting Your MamaKitten #kitharington #jonsnow #gameofthrones #got #asoiaf #asongoficeandfire #got8 #gameofthronesfamily #kinginthenorth #aegontargaryen #housestark #emiliaclarke #daenerystargaryen #sophieturner #sansastark #maisiewilliams #aryastark #tyrionlannister #peterdinklage #roseleslie #ygritte #rosit #otp #royalwedding2018 #rositwedding #therealroyalwedding #justmarried #brideandgroom #wildling4kitharington

A post shared by Kit Harington (@wildling4kitharington) on Jun 23, 2018 at 7:10pm PDT