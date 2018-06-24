Dreamy Pics From Kit Harington And Rose Leslie's Scotland Wedding. A Game Of Thrones Reunion

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie curated a wedding guest list that ensured a Game Of Thrones reunion in Scotland

Entertainment | Updated: June 24, 2018 11:21 IST
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are 'just married!' (courtesy kitharingtonn)

  1. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie married on June 23
  2. The couple had a church wedding in Scotland
  3. Their reception was hosted at palace owned by Rose's family
We spotted Jon Snow and Ygritte walk out of a Scotland church, hand-in-hand and married, on Saturday. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie had a close-knit wedding reportedly at the Rayne Church near Inverurie in Scotland's Aberdeenshire, after which, the 'just-married' duo headed to the reception party at the Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire, which has reportedly been owned by the actress' family for 900 years. While the much-awaited wedding was an intimate affair, stunning photos of the bride and the groom from their church wedding have been curated by fan-clubs and has sent the Internet into a tizzy. It appears, both Kit Harington and Rose Leslie curated a guest list that ensured a Game Of Thrones reunion in Scotland. Of the Game Of Thrones crew, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Peter Dinklage arrived to congratulate the newly-weds.

But first, a look at Jon Snow and his wildling love Yritte. Rose Leslie and Kit Harington were showered with flower confetti as they made their way from the church door to the car, which was decorated with the 'just married' paper banner, tin cans and ribbons. Kit held the car door open for Rose before getting behind the wheels and later, the duo met the wedding party at the reception hall.

And, here's how the wilding love saga went a step ahead...
 
 

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie leaving Rayne Church to make the quick drive back to Wardhill Castle in Aberdeen, Scotland on their wedding day (23.Jun.2018)

A post shared by Kit Harington (@wildling4kitharington) on


 

 
 

Congratulations to Kit Harington and Rose Leslie on getting married!

A post shared by Game of Thrones (@gameofthronesnotofficial) on


 
 

Comment "Congratulations" in your native language!

A post shared by Game of Thrones (@gameofthronesnotofficial) on



Emilia Clarke and the rest of Game Of Thrones cast arrived in Aberdeenshire on Friday. At the wedding, she was spotted in a pastel pink trench coat and a printed dress.
 

 


Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, who play Kit Harington's onscreen sisters in Game Of Thrones, turned heads in rather striking outfits.
 
 

Maisie and Sophie arriving at Kit and Rose's wedding

A post shared by Maisie Williams Fan Account. (@lovelymaisie) on



Meanwhile, here's how the real-life love story began. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie met on sets of Game Of Thrones in 2012 and fell in love. The couple announced the engagement in September 2017 in the Times newspaper and the wedding date was confirmed to the local registry office last month, reported news agency AFP.
 

Congratulations, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie!
 

kit harington rose leslie

