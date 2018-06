Dreamy Pics From Kit Harington And Rose Leslie's Scotland Wedding. A Game Of Thrones Reunion

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are 'just married!' (courtesy kitharingtonn)

We spotted Jon Snow and Ygritte walk out of a Scotland church, hand-in-hand and married, on Saturday. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie had a close-knit wedding reportedly at the Rayne Church near Inverurie in Scotland's Aberdeenshire, after which, the 'just-married' duo headed to the reception party at the Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire, which has reportedly been owned by the actress' family for 900 years. While the much-awaited wedding was an intimate affair, stunning photos of the bride and the groom from their church wedding have been curated by fan-clubs and has sent the Internet into a tizzy. It appears, both Kit Harington and Rose Leslie curated a guest list that ensured areunion in Scotland. Of thecrew, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Peter Dinklage arrived to congratulate the newly-weds.But first, a look at Jon Snow and his wildling love Yritte. Rose Leslie and Kit Harington were showered with flower confetti as they made their way from the church door to the car, which was decorated with the 'just married' paper banner, tin cans and ribbons. Kit held the car door open for Rose before getting behind the wheels and later, the duo met the wedding party at the reception hall.And, here's how the wilding love saga went a step ahead...Emilia Clarke and the rest ofcast arrived in Aberdeenshire on Friday. At the wedding, she was spotted in a pastel pink trench coat and a printed dress.Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, who play Kit Harington's onscreen sisters in, turned heads in rather striking outfits. Meanwhile, here's how the real-life love story began. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie met on sets ofin 2012 and fell in love. The couple announced the engagement in September 2017 in the Times newspaper and the wedding date was confirmed to the local registry office last month, reported news agency AFP.Congratulations, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie!