Dreamy Pics From Kit Harington And Rose Leslie's Scotland Wedding. A Game Of Thrones Reunion

- Kit Harington and Rose Leslie married on June 23
- The couple had a church wedding in Scotland
- Their reception was hosted at palace owned by Rose's family
But first, a look at Jon Snow and his wildling love Yritte. Rose Leslie and Kit Harington were showered with flower confetti as they made their way from the church door to the car, which was decorated with the 'just married' paper banner, tin cans and ribbons. Kit held the car door open for Rose before getting behind the wheels and later, the duo met the wedding party at the reception hall.
And, here's how the wilding love saga went a step ahead...
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie leaving Rayne Church to make the quick drive back to Wardhill Castle in Aberdeen, Scotland on their wedding day (23.Jun.2018)
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie leaving Rayne Church to make the quick drive back to Wardhill Castle in Aberdeen, Scotland on their wedding day (23.Jun.2018) They look really happy. In other news, Mumford and Sons was in attendance!
Emilia Clarke and the rest of Game Of Thrones cast arrived in Aberdeenshire on Friday. At the wedding, she was spotted in a pastel pink trench coat and a printed dress.
Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, who play Kit Harington's onscreen sisters in Game Of Thrones, turned heads in rather striking outfits.
There's going to be a Game of Thrones wedding pic.twitter.com/8UGGMCh9GH— Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) September 27, 2017
Congratulations, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie!