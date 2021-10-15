Gadar 2 Motion Poster: 20 Years Later, Sunny Deol And Ameesha Patel Are Back With 'The Biggest Ever Sequel'

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will return in Gadar 2

Sunny Deol made a blockbuster announcement on Dussehra - Gadar 2. On Friday morning, Sunny Deol revealed that a sequel to his 2001 movie Gadar is in the making. Sharing a first glimpse of sorts, Sunny Deol wrote: "After two decades the wait is finally over! On the auspicious day of Dusshera, Presenting to you the motion poster of Gadar 2." The Gadar 2 motion poster is brief but a dramatic one, featuring fire burning through cracks on the soil, hinting at how intense the sequel is going to be. Ameesha Patel, who co-starred with Sunny Deol in Gadar, described the sequel in these words: "Announcing the biggest ever sequel in Indian cinema."

Take a look at the motion poster of Gadar 2 here:

Anil Sharma, who helmed the 2001 movie, is returning as the director of the sequel as well. Gadar 2 also stars Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma, who featured as a child artist in Gadar. Gadar, which eventually became a blockbuster, was the story of a Sikh truck driver named Tara Singh, played by Sunny Deol, who fell in love with a Muslim girl Sakina, portrayed by Ameesha Patel. Tara and Sakina's love story was set against the Hindu-Muslim riots during the Partition era.

Earlier this year, as Gadar clocked 20 years, director Anil Sharma said in a statement, reported PTI: "Tara could only be played by Sunny. I needed someone extremely powerful, extremely innocent. There''s no one in the industry apart from him to do this. I had him in mind while conceptualizing the film. I knew Sunny would be iconic in the film."