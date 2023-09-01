Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Week 3: Sunny Deol's Movie Continues 'Incredible Run'

Sunny Deol in a still from the movie. (Courtesy: Twitter) ">)

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is a “typhoon” that refuses to slow down. The film has single-handedly “rebooted and revived the business of mass pockets and single screens”, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He also spoke about Gadar 2's “incredible run” at the box office in its third week. With a business of over Rs 8 crore on Thursday, the film is inching towards the Rs 500 crore milestone. So far, the Anil Sharma directorial has collected over Rs 482 crore at the Indian box office. Sharing a poster of Sunny Deol's Tara Singh on X (formerly Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote, “Gadar 2 is the typhoon that refuses to slow down…Reboots and revives the business of mass pockets/single screens…The incredible run continues in Week 3… [Week 3] Friday ₹ 7.10 crore, Saturday ₹13.75 crore, Sunday ₹ 16.10 crore, Monday ₹ 4.60 crore, Tuesday ₹ 5.10 crore, Wednesday ₹ 8.60 crore, Thursday ₹ 8.10 crore. Total: ₹ 482.45 crore. #India biz.”

Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 cult classic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. It also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma.

Taran Adarsh, in another post, shared the week-wise collection of Gadar 2. The film did a business of Rs 284.63 crore in the first week itself. In the second week, the Sunny Deol movie minted Rs 134.47 crore. Gadar 2's week 3 collection was Rs 63.35 crore.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 managed to “pack a solid punch in its first week”. Despite the tough competition from Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2 has collected Rs 67 crore at the Indian box office. “The box office success of Dream Girl now continues with Dream Girl 2… Dream Girl 2 packs a solid punch in Week 1, not just at metros but also mass pockets…Friday ₹ 10.69 crore, Saturday ₹ 14.02 crore, Sunday ₹ 16 crore, Monday ₹ 5.42 crore, Tuesday ₹ 5.87 crore, Wednesday ₹ 7.50 crore, Thursday ₹ 7.50 crore. Total: ₹ 67 crore. #India biz. #Boxoffice,” Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Not to miss, the advance bookings for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan begin today. The film, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, will be released in theatres on September 7.