Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Sunny Deol's Movie 'Jumps Again' On Raksha Bandhan

Sunny Deol in a scene from Gadar 2. (Courtesy: ArshiRajput13)

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2continues its historic run at the Indian box office. After a minor drop in numbers earlier this week, Gadar 2 witnessed another jump on Raksha Bandhan holiday. With a business of ₹ 8.6 crores on Wednesday, Gadar 2, which released on August 11, has so far minted over ₹474 crores. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Gadar 2 will most likely cross the ₹500 crore milestone in the coming weekend. He wrote, “And #Gadar2 JUMPS AGAIN on #RakshaBandhan holiday… UNSTOPPABLE… Will cross ₹ 475 cr TODAY [Thursday]… Will cross ₹ 500 cr in Weekend 4… [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 13.75 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 4.60 cr, Tue 5.10 cr, Wed 8.60 cr. Total: ₹ 474.35 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001-release blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. In Gadar 2, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprised their iconic roles of Tara and Sakeena. The sequel also stars director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma.

Gadar 2 clashed with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 at the box office, with both films releasing on August 11.

While OMG 2 managed to do respectable business,Gadar 2 has already broken several records in Bollywood. The film made the fastest ₹450 crores, recorded the highest second-weekend numbers as well as the highest business on Independence Day. Gadar 2 is one of the highest-earning films in the Hindi film industry, after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion, headlined by Prabhas.

Despite the tremendous box-office earnings, Gadar 2 earned mixed reviews from critics. NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee in his review said, "Gadar 2 loses no opportunity to play up the us-versus-them binary, with the guys across the border generally coming across as fiends without human feelings. But occasionally, in a perfunctory balancing act, the film develops the sense to throw in a stray benefactor here and a do-gooder there as the father and son pair try to get out of Pakistan in one piece. Gadar 2 is strictly for three categories of people: Sunny Deol fans, those that miss the unbridled excesses of Bollywood of yore, and those that believe that "hate thy neighbour" is an axiom worth cheering for in a movie theatre. The film has enough to please them all - and then some.”

Gadar 2 has been directed by Anil Sharma.



