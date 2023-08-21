Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Sunny Deol's Film Breaks Another Record With 'Colossal' Weekend 2

Sunny Deol in Gadar 2. (courtesy: zeestudiosofficial)
It's hard keeping up with the monster earnings of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. The blockbuster film just set a new record with its second weekend numbers; Gadar 2 had a Rs 90 crore Weekend 2 and a total of over Rs 375 crore so far, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. This is a "new benchmark" for Hindi cinema with the film now leaving the Weekend 2 numbers of Pathaan, Dangal, Sanju and the Hindi versions of Baahubali: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2 in its wake. A box office weekend is calculated from Friday to Sunday.
"Gadar 2 goes on a rampage, creates history in Weekend 2. Yes, it's the highest Weekend 2 of Hindi cinema. The colossal weekend numbers are a new benchmark. All time blockbuster. (Week 2) Friday 20.50 crore, Saturday 31.07 crore, Sunday 38.90 crore. Total: Rs 375.10 crore. India biz," Taran Adarsh posted.
"Gadar 2 creates history, sets new record. Gadar 2 has demolished the Weekend 2 (Friday to Sunday) total of Top 5 highest grossing Hindi films by a wide margin," he wrote in a separate post with a break-up of the numbers.
Gadar 2, which released on the same day as Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, also holds the record for the highest Independence Day earnings of any film. It faced a capacity issue on August 15 with demand far outstripping supply.
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena in Gadar 2, a sequel to 2001's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Anil Sharma returns to the director's seat. Additions to the cast include Utkarsh Sharma as Tara-Sakeena's son and Simrat Kaur as his love interest.