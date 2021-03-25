Gabriella Demetriades Shares 'Home Workout' Routines In New Video

Gabriella Demetriades in a still from the video. (courtesy: gabriellademetriades)

Gabriella Demetriades, who is a fitness enthusiast, just like her boyfriend and Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, shared a video from her morning workout session on her Instagram profile on Thursday. Gabriella, dressed in a tank top and a pair of track pants, can be seen doing different drills with utmost ease. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she captioned it: "A little low impact home workout for you. Repeat each exercise for 15 reps 3 sets of each (also don't attempt the headstand alone)." She signed off the post with these words: "Follow off with a run if you can #andthenwestretch."

Gabriella Demetriades, a South African model, is also a designer. She owns a fashion label named Deme Love. Arjun and Gabriella are parents to a boy named Arik. Arjun Rampal has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra with his former wife and supermodel Mehr Jesia.

Meanwhile, Gabriella's boyfriend Arjun Rampal was seen in the web-series The Final Call. In terms of films, his last big release was the 2018 film Paltan, directed by JP Dutta. He also starred in Zee5's Nail Polish, alongside Manav Kaul this year. The actor is best-known for his performances in films such as Ra.One, Om Shanti Om, Heroine, Raajneeti, Inkaar and many others.