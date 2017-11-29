Fukrey Returns Song Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai Is About Hunny, Choocha And The Bro Code Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai also sets really high standards for the bro-code and documents Hunny and Choocha's many fukrey adventures

The new Fukrey Returns song has rap contributions by Raftaar The song only features two of the fukrey boys - Hunny and Choocha This is the third song from the movie to have been released fukrey return with a new song titled Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai. The new track is hilarious to the core and only features two of the Fukrey boys - Hunny (played by Pulkit Samrat) and his bro, accomplice, partner in crime, etc Choocha (played by Varun Sharma). Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai starts on a funny note when Hunny rides around town on his new "bullet bike" and Choocha wants the keys as well. Hunny is not too willing to hand the bike over to his "bhai" and Choocha says: "Tu mera bhai nahi hai." ROFL. The song basically is a test of friendship which both Hunny and Choocha pass successfully.



Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai also sets really high standards for the bro-code and documents Hunny and Choocha's many fukrey adventures.



Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai is earning a whole lot of love on Twitter already and started topping the trends list within minutes of release. Team Fukrey Returns also received



Sung by Gandhharv Sachdeav, the song has rap contributions by Raftaar. Watch Fukrey Returns song Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai here:







Peh Gaya Khalara and Mehbooba are the two songs which have also been released from the Fukrey Returns playlist. The movie will also have Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadha reprising their roles.



Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey Returns is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 8 this year.





