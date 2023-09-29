Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: The Film 'Fares Well' On Opening Day At Rs 8 Crore

A still from Fukrey 3. (courtesy taranadarsh)

The third installment of the comedy series Fukrey, opened in theatres on Friday and it collected Rs 8.82 crore on its opening day, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The business in Maharashtra was affected due to the Ganpati Visarjan, Taran Adarsh stated in his X (earlier known as Twitter) post. Sharing the film's box office report, Taran Adarsh wrote on Friday, "Fukrey 3 fares well on Day 1... Evening / night shows perform better... Biz in Maharashtra affected due to Ganpati Visarjan... Needs to witness substantial growth from Fri - Mon for a strong, impressive total... Thu Rs 8.82 cr. India biz. Box office."

Fukrey 3 showcases the misadventures of four friends Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Lali (Manjot Singh) and Panditji (Pankaj Tripathi) and their nemesis Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha). In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Varun Sharma dominates the proceedings, but Choocha's antics have lost their power to raise a chuckle. Eye rolls are all they are likely to get. Pulkit Samrat and Manjot Singh are reduced to glorified bystanders in Fukrey 3. Richa Chadha goes through the motions in a manner of somebody who has had enough of the increasingly repetitious rigmarole. So have we."

Directed by Mrighdeep Lamba, Fukrey 3 stars Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Manjot Singh. Ali Fazal, who was a part of the pervious two installments of the Fukrey series of films, wasn't a part of this one. The film has been produced under Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.