Advertisement

From The Royals To Homebound, What Karan Johar Has To Say About Ishaan Khatter's Onscreen Transformation

Karan Johar, who is one of Homebound's producers, had the most honest opinion about how Ishaan can transform on screen

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
From <i>The Royals</i> To <i>Homebound</i>, What Karan Johar Has To Say About Ishaan Khatter's Onscreen Transformation
Instagram/Karan Johar and Ishaan Khatter
Quick Read
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
Ishaan Khatter's latest OTT release, The Royals, is a viral hit.
His film Homebound premiered at the 78th Cannes Film Festival this year.
Karan Johar praised Khatter's versatility in roles across different genres.
New Delhi:

Ishaan Khatter is undoubtedly the man of the moment right now. His OTT release The Royals has made him the latest sensation on the internet. He has also hit a new milestone with his movie Homebound having its premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival this year.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound received an astounding 9-minute standing ovation after its screening in the Un Certain Regard Section at Cannes 2025.

Karan Johar, who is one of Homebound's producers, had the most honest opinion about how Ishaan can transform on screen.

Karan told Variety, "He's a chameleon. You can put him in The Royals, and he'll deliver that kind of s*xy boy look, which is like a thirst trap and everyone's national crush these days."

He added, "You put him in Homebound, and he'll rip your gut out emotionally." 

Back when Homebound was announced to be the official entry from India in this year's Cannes Film Festival, Ishaan had put up a post.

It read, "We're 'HOMEBOUND' to Cannes, babyyyyyyy. A film that I knew was special from the moment it entered my life and my most challenging part yet. This is what dreams are made of. Pure intention, grit, compassion and truth. One of the proudest moments of my cinematic journey thus far."

Ishaan's last release The Royals has received a mix of positive and negative reviews online. While fans have been in awe of Ishaan's suave character as Prince Aviraaj Singh, his chemistry with Bhumi Pednekar has received flak from some, and love from the rest.


 

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Karan Johar, Ishaan Khatter, Homebound
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com