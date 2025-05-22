From <i>The Royals</i> To <i>Homebound</i>, What Karan Johar Has To Say About Ishaan Khatter's Onscreen Transformation

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ishaan Khatter's latest OTT release, The Royals, is a viral hit. His film Homebound premiered at the 78th Cannes Film Festival this year. Karan Johar praised Khatter's versatility in roles across different genres.

Ishaan Khatter is undoubtedly the man of the moment right now. His OTT release The Royals has made him the latest sensation on the internet. He has also hit a new milestone with his movie Homebound having its premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival this year.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound received an astounding 9-minute standing ovation after its screening in the Un Certain Regard Section at Cannes 2025.

Karan Johar, who is one of Homebound's producers, had the most honest opinion about how Ishaan can transform on screen.

Karan told Variety, "He's a chameleon. You can put him in The Royals, and he'll deliver that kind of s*xy boy look, which is like a thirst trap and everyone's national crush these days."

He added, "You put him in Homebound, and he'll rip your gut out emotionally."

Back when Homebound was announced to be the official entry from India in this year's Cannes Film Festival, Ishaan had put up a post.

It read, "We're 'HOMEBOUND' to Cannes, babyyyyyyy. A film that I knew was special from the moment it entered my life and my most challenging part yet. This is what dreams are made of. Pure intention, grit, compassion and truth. One of the proudest moments of my cinematic journey thus far."

Ishaan's last release The Royals has received a mix of positive and negative reviews online. While fans have been in awe of Ishaan's suave character as Prince Aviraaj Singh, his chemistry with Bhumi Pednekar has received flak from some, and love from the rest.



