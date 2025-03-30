New Releases This Week (Mar 31 - Apr 6): <i>Test, The Bondsman</i> And More

Monday is here, and you know what that means: we are back with the best releases of this week. Ranging from comedies to action-packed thrillers and from captivating dramas to gripping mysteries, you will find something to your liking in this fresh batch of releases.

Without further ado, here is a look at the new releases for the week of March 31 - April 6:

1. Nimesh Patel: Instant Karma (April 1) - Netflix

In this comedy special, stand-up comedian Nimesh Patel shares his humorous observations on life, technology and societal norms. He talks about his experiences of growing up as a first-generation Indian American and his strained relationship with his conservative parents.

2. Banger (April 2) - Netflix

The film revolves around Alex, a cocaine dealer in Prague who yearns for fame and success as a rapper. When cops recruit him to bust a quirky criminal gang with ties to his rival, he spots a chance to mix his way back to the top with a banger.

3. The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties Season 5 (April 2) - Netflix

This reality series follows the Kretz family and their luxurious real estate agency in Paris. They help clients buy and sell fabulous homes in France and abroad.

4. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 3 (April 3) - Netflix

The animated series is set within the Jurassic World universe, exploring the adventures and mishaps of a group of characters amid the dinosaur chaos.

5. Karma (April 4) - Netflix

The Korean drama revolves around a fateful accident that intertwines six lives in a thrilling tale of karma and crime. Each one of them must face their own dark truths and connections.

6. The Bondsman (April 3) - Prime Video

The action-horror series features Kevin Bacon as Hub Halloran, a bounty hunter resurrected by the Devil to capture demons that have escaped from Hell. The series blends supernatural thrills with country music and explores themes of redemption, family and personal growth

7. Way Back Love (April 3) - Viki

Jung Hee-wan, a 24-year-old woman, reunites with her childhood friend and first love, Kim Ram-woo, who has returned as a grim reaper to guide her to the afterlife. Together, they create a bucket list to fulfil her final wishes.

8. Crushology 101 (April 4) - Viki

The romance drama follows the story of Ban Hee Jin, a college student navigating love and relationships after a disastrous first romance. She explores her connections with four handsome men, each with unique charms, as they compete for her attention and affection.

9. Test (April 4) - Netflix

Headlined by R Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth, the Tamil sports drama narrates the story of three people whose lives get intertwined during a historic international cricket test match held in Chennai. The film is directed by S. Sashikanth.

10. Pulse - (April 3) - Netflix

The medical drama features Willa Fitzgerald and Colin Woodell in lead roles. The series follows the personal and professional lives of doctors working at Miami's busiest Level 1 Trauma Center.

Which one of these projects are you most excited about?