From Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani To Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas - A Round Up Of Stars Who Got Married In Rajasthan

Sidharth-Kiara at their wedding. (Courtesy: KiaraAdvani)

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding festivities began with an “Ardas” ceremony on Wednesday afternoon in Delhi. It was followed by a Sufi night. The power couple's wedding will take place on September 24 in Udaipur. With this, Parineeti-Raghav will join the list of celebrities who got married in Rajasthan. Not to forget, Parineeti's cousin, global icon Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas exchanged vows in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. The wedding took place in 2018. Earlier this year, Bollywood's much-loved couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra sealed their relationship with a kiss at the Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer.

Now as we wait for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding day, let us take a look at stars who picked Rajasthan to celebrate their love and commitment to one another.

1.Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra (2023)

Shershaah co-stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. The couple, who reportedly started dating in 2020, exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended by their close relatives and a handful of friends from Bollywood.

2.Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal (2022)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal opted for the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur for their big day. The lovebirds got married on December 9 in the presence of their family and close friends from the industry. They turned to celebrated designer Sabyasachi for the outfits. While Katrina wore a gorgeous red lehenga in matka silk, Vicky looked dapper in an ivory sherwani.

3.Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas (2018)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had two weddings — a Christian ceremony and a traditional Hindu ceremony — at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.

4.Hansika Motwani-Sohael Kathuriya (2022)

Koi…Mil Gaya actress Hansika Motwani married entrepreneur Sohael Kathuriya last year, on December 4, at Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur.

5.Raveena Tandon - Anil Thadani (2004)

Veteran actress Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani's wedding took place at Shiv Niwas Palace in Udaipur.

6. Shriya Saran-Andrei Koscheev – 2018

Drishyam star Shriya Saran married her longtime boyfriend, Russian tennis player Andrei Koscheev, in Mumbai. The couple also had a grand celebration in Udaipur.

7. Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmani Sahay – 2017

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay picked Udaipur for their dreamy wedding on February 9, 2017.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic had a magical vow renewal ceremony at The Raffles in Udaipur. Pop sensation singer Katy Perry and comedian-actor Russell Brand also got married in Rajasthan. The wedding took place at the Aman-i-Khas resort in Sawai Madhopur in 2010. However, the couple parted ways after 14 months. Model-actress Liz Hurley and business tycoon Arun Nayar also got married at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2007. The duo ended their marriage after four years.