Father's Day 2024: Shah Rukh Khan To Aamir Khan, Our Favourite On-Screen Dads

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (courtesy: SRKUniverse )

Happy Father's Day to a son's first hero and a daughter's first love. Dads are our backbone. For some, he is a guardian angel. Not just in real life, but in movies too we have seen dads going out of their way to make things right. Oh, and, when Jawan's Vikram Rathore aka Shah Rukh Khan said, “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar,” we all felt it strongly. That was a Goosebumps moment, wasn't it? Over the years, Bollywood has blessed us with some cool on-screen dads. As we celebrate the most important man in our lives, let us take a quick look at darling on-screen papas.

Shah Rukh Khan - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (Netflix)

Is there a better way to start this list? We think not. Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul Khanna was the coolest. His equation with 8-year-old daughter Anjali (Sana Saeed) won a million hearts. Karan Johar's directorial debut also featured Rani Mukerji and Kajol.

Aamir Khan – Dangal (Prime Video)

Remember when Mahavir Phogat (Aamir Khan) said, “Mhari Chhoriya Chhoro se Kam Hai Ke?” The movie revolved around Mahavir Phogat and how he trained his daughters to become professional wrestlers. Dangal, which was directed by Nitesh Tiwari, also featured Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Ty Burrell – Modern Family (Hotstar)

Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) has been one of our favourite on-screen fathers. Courtesy: His efforts to bond with his three kids Haley Dunphy, Luke Dunphy and Alex Dunphy. Phil acts like a parent, but talks like a peer, calling the concept “Peerenting”. Modern Family is an American television sitcom series, which premiered in 2009. It also features Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland and Julie Bowen.

Panakaj Tripathi- Gunjan Saxena (Netflix)

Inspired by true events, the story of Gunjan Saxena (Janhvi Kapoor), would have been incomplete without her supportive father, Anup Saxena (Pankaj Tripathi). The film showed how Anup Saxena gave Gunjan wings to fly.

Irrfan Khan – Angrezi Medium (Hotstar)

The last release of late actor Irrfan Khan talked about a priceless bond between his character Champak Bansal and his daughter Tarika Bansal (Radhika Madan). Released in 2020, the film also featured Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor in key roles.

Wishing all the super cool dads a very Happy Father's Day again.