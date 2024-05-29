Shah Rukh Khan's Post After KKR's Big IPL Win: 'Don't Let The Dancing Stop'

Image instagrammed by Shah Rukh Khan. (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

Over the weekend, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to win their third IPL (Indian Premier League) title. A few days later, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Team KKR's owner dedicated a heartfelt post to all his teammates aka the "stars of KKR", congratulating them on their big win. Sharing a picture of himself with his Team from the day of the finale, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "To my boys…. my team…. my champs…. these blessed candles of the night” …. My Stars…of KKR. I cannot do a lot of things and you cannot do them all either…but together we manage most of them. That's what Kolkata Knight Riders stood for. Simply being together. Beyond the ability and guidance of Gautam Gambhir….the earnestness of Chandu, the love of Abhishek Nayar & leadership of Shreyas Iyer... the dedication of Tendo, Bharathi Arun, Carl Crowe& leamonnathan... this team is built on no hierarchy just pure respect for collaboration."

About Gautam Gambhir, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Gautam Gambhir said if u can't support a single vision as a team….u are leading to a division in the team. Each player understood that. Young and old. The Trophy is not a testament of having the best players in the team….but a proof of each player being the best for the team. Boys you are all made of Star stuff!! Love you all and don't let the dancing stop! Also, so happy and thankful for each and every KKR fan and I hope all around the world youngsters learn that Tough times don't last….Finally Tough and Happy teams do! Korbo…Lorbo…Jeetbo….Always. See u all at the stadia in 2025."

Take a look at SRK's wholesome post below:

A few days back, after Kolkata Knight Riders secured a big victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final match of the Indian Premier League 2024, Suhana Khan shared a set of new pictures from the match featuring her family members. In one of the pictures taken at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the actress walked hand in hand with her brother AbRam Khan. The picture also captures Shah Rukh Khan celebrating KKR's win. Gauri Khan accompanied AbRam, while Aryan Khan stood in front of his mother.

She also shared pictures with her brother AbRam, BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Additionally, she posted a snapshot of the IPL trophy and another capturing the fireworks illuminating the Chennai sky. Captioning the post on Instagram, Suhana wrote, "Worth the wait."

In another pictures shared by SRK's wife Gauri Khan, the two posed with the trophy. In the picture shared, the power couple can be seen holding the trophy and flashing their brightest smiles. Gauri Khan can be seen wearing a black blazer over her jersey. Shah Rukh Khan is dressed in a black t-shirt. He can be seen adding a dash of style with his shades and bandana. Sharing the picture, Gauri wrote, "Winners @kkriders." Take a look:

