R Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh And Other Celebs Pay Tribute To Baba Siddique

The death of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique has sent shockwaves across the nation. The politician was shot in the Nirmal Nagar area of Bandra East around 9:30 PM on Saturday (October 12) and succumbed to his injuries at the nearby Lilavati Hospital shortly after. At least six bullets were fired at Baba Siddique near his son Zeeshan's office, with four striking him in the chest. He was laid to rest on Sunday night with state honours. While the nation mourns his death, many celebrities have paid tribute by sharing heartfelt messages on social media. Let us take a closer look:

R Madhavan

The actor re-shared a video from Baba Siddique's burial on his Instagram Stories. In the clip, the late politician's son stands beside his father's body. R, Madhavan wrote, “This is so heartbreaking. Heart goes out to Zeeshan and the family. May God give them strength to bear with this tragic, tragic event.”

Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya Jaiswal had also dropped a note in her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Deeply shocked & saddened to learn about the tragic loss of #BabaSiddique Sir.. My heartfelt condolences to his family during this incredibly difficult time..#RIPBabaSiddique.”

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a picture of himself posing with the Siddique family. The side note read, “Terribly saddened on the news of our dear Baba Siddique sir's sad and untimely demise. My prayers with Zeeshan Siddique and the entire family.”

Pulkit Samrat

Paying tribute to Baba Siddique, Pulkit Samrat said, “Baba Siddique Sir..! You've always been warm and kind.. May your soul rest in peace! My heart goes out to Zeeshan and Arshia! Praying for strength for the entire family. This is unbelievable!! I pray for justice to be served soon!”

Arpita Khan