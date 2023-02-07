Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas To Liz Hurley-Arun Nayar - Celeb Weddings Held In Rajasthan

Caption: Wedding picture of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding festivities are in full swing in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple will reportedly get married in the presence of their families and a handful of friends from Bollywood at Suryagarh Palace today. Kiara and Sidharth, who reportedly started dating in 2020 on the sets of Shershaah, arrived at their wedding venue on Saturday, followed by their families. They are the latest ones to join the list of celebrities who have got married at magnificent locations in Rajasthan. Just a few months ago, actress Hansika Motwani married her fiance Sohael Kathuriya at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. Before them, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had a grand wedding at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. Even global icon Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas zeroed in on the Umaid Bhawan of Jodhpur to host their wedding.

The list is long and also has popular names from the West such as Katy Perry-Russell Brand, as well as Elizabeth Hurley. So, ahead of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's dreamy wedding, let's take a look at the celebrities from around the world who chose scenic locations in the desert state to get married.

1- Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas (2018)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had two grand wedding ceremonies at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. On December 1, they got married as per Christian rituals, while the following day they had a wedding as per Hindu customs. The couple opted for customised Ralph Lauren couture for the church wedding and wore Sabyasachi for the Hindu wedding.

2- Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal (2021)



Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got hitched on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. It was an intimate affair, with only a few from Bollywood in attendance. The couple wore Sabyasachi on their special day – Katrina looking gorgeous as ever in a bridal red lehenga in matka silk and Vicky acing the groom look in an ivory sherwani.

3- Hansika Motwani-Sohael Kathuriya (2022)

Actress Hansika Motwani, who is best known for her performance in Koi... Mil Gaya, married entrepreneur Sohael Kathuriya on December 4. Before the big day, the couple hosted a Sufi night at Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace. Hansika's red bridal lehenga was created by the designer duo Rimple and Harpreet. Sohael Kathuriya complemented her on their wedding day in an embroidered ivory sherwani.

4- Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani (2004)

Actress Raveena Tandon married film distributor Anil Thadani on February 22 in 2004. Their wedding festivities took place at the Shiv Niwas Palace in Udaipur. The couple are parents to daughter Rasha and son Ranbir.

5- Katy Perry and Russell Brand (2010)

Singer Katy Perry and comedian-actor Russell Brand got married at the Aman-i-Khas resort in Sawai Madhopur in 2010. The couple, however, parted ways 14 months after their wedding. They kept the grand affair a hush-hush from the beginning to the end.

6- Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev (2018)

South star Shriya Saran, who is known for her performance in Drishyam films among Bollywood fans, married her longtime boyfriend, Russian tennis player Andrei Koscheev, on March 12, 2018, in Mumbai. It was followed by a grand celebration in Udaipur, where the couple exchanged garlands once again. Shriya and Andrei are now parents to a girl named Radha.

7- Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay (2017)

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay had a beautiful wedding in Udaipur on February 9, 2017. The wedding festivities were held over three days and were attended by the couple's family and close friends.

8- Elizabeth Hurley and Arun Nayar (2007)

Model-actress Liz Hurley and business tycoon Arun Nayar, after exchanging vows in Britain, got married in an extravagant ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in March 2007. The duo, who also held wedding functions at other forts of Jodhpur, ended their marriage after four years.