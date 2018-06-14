From Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas To Ariana Grande-Pete Davidson, The Relationship Status Of These Stars Dating rumors started last year when the Priyanka Chopra appeared on the Met Gala red carpet with Nick Jonas

We decided to read between the timelines - and check up on some other celebrity couples you might be wondering about.



Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson



Status: Engaged



What we know: On June 11, Us Weekly reported that the pop star and "Saturday Night Live" comedian, both 24, are engaged after just a few weeks of dating. And we mean just a few weeks: People reported on May 21 that the pair were seeing each other, but that it was "very casual."



The couple's relationship became Instagram official, as the kids say, on May 30 when Davidson shared a photo of himself and Grande (both self-professed Harry Potter fans) in Hogwarts-themed sweatshirts and robes. In the comments, Grande teased: "u tryna slytherin," a punny reference to the wizarding school's most ruthless house.



A few days later, an L.A.-based tattoo artist shared a photo of the heavily tattooed Davidson, sporting what appeared to be new ink: a small black bunny ears mask that looked much like the one Grande wore in her "Dangerous Woman" music video. He also reportedly got her initials on his thumb.



Why we care: Everyone loves a whirlwind Hollywood romance (remember Bennifer?), and this one seems particularly dizzying. According to TMZ, Davidson commissioned Grande's rumored engagement ring in May, and wire photos suggest she may have been wearing it while performing at iHeartRadio's Wango Tango concert on June 2.



Both Grande and Davidson were dating other people fairly recently: Grande confirmed her split from rapper Mac Miller on May 9; a week later, Davidson said (in a pretaped interview with Peter Rosenberg) that he and Cazzie David were "not together anymore." And for a celebrity couple, Grande and Davidson have been remarkably candid about their relationship on social media. "I hope he knows he is MARRYING US AS WELL," one Grande fan wrote on Twitter after news of the engagement spread. "HAHAHAHAHAHH HES BEEN BRIEFED," Grande replied.



Given the couple's brief relationship timeline, some have expressed concern for Davidson, who has openly discussed his struggle with borderline personality disorder. The comedian appeared to address the criticism head-on in a note he posted to Instagram stories.



"Just because someone has a mental illness does not mean they can't be happy and in a relationship. It also doesn't mean that person makes the relationship toxic," he wrote on May 24. "Everybody is different and there are a lot of treatments for mental illnesses and I have done/am doing all of them."



David and Victoria Beckham



Status: Married, and (according to a strongly worded statement) staying that way



What we know: Rumors began swirling on social media Friday that the soccer star and the singer turned fashion designer would soon announce their divorce. A spokesperson for the couple hit back in a very British way: "What nonsense. Journalist Chinese whispers and fake news fueled by social media," the rep told People. "There is no impending statement, no divorce!"



Why we care: Thanks to their collective beauty, wealth and success, the Beckhams are iconic in the way that Brangelina was. Infidelity rumors have long dogged the couple, who have been married for almost 19 years. In 2006, the couple settled a defamation lawsuit against the now-defunct tabloid News of the World, which they said falsely claimed their marriage was in trouble.



"David and I got through it together," Victoria Beckham told W the following year. "No one said marriage was going to be easy. Yes, there have been bumps along the road. But the fact is we've come out of everything we've been through stronger and happier."



Elon Musk and Grimes



Status: Dating/bonding over artificial intelligence jokes.



What we know: Page Six reported last month that the Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder had been "quietly dating" the indie musician. The gossip column included this gem: "A source tells us the pair met around a month ago online, of course, through a joke Musk had planned to tweet but discovered Grimes had already made, dealing with the complications of artificial intelligence."



The couple seemed to confirm their relationship when they showed up together at the Met Gala, where Grimes notably wore a Tesla logo on her choker. Musk told reporters it was "date night," and that he had helped design the singer's dress.



A couple days later, Grimes appeared to confirm the relationship when she responded to a fan, who tweeted a cat video playfully mocking the pair, with "accurate."



Why we care: Jalopnik called the pairing "the most bewildering space romance of our time" and that pretty much sums it up.



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas



Status: Dating/meeting the family



What we know:



A few days later, Chopra, 35, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where the host playfully asked: "Are you dating Nick Jonas? Isn't he like 11 years old?"



Chopra demurred and said that they decided to go together because they were wearing the same designer. "I didn't ask his age," she teased. Fast forward a year, and it looks like things are a bit more serious. People reported Monday that Jonas - who is 25, for the record - took Chopra as his date to his cousin's wedding in New Jersey.



Why we care: A Bollywood star and a grown-up Jonas brother! We're just into it.



Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn



Status: Dating, but it's delicate. Isn't it? Isn't it?



What we know: After about a year and a half out of the public eye, Taylor Swift returned with a symbolic new album and a new boyfriend - actor Joe Alwyn.



Why we care: In a dispatch last month from the opening night of her latest tour, People noted that Swift - who reportedly pointed to her beau while singing "Gorgeous" - had been "quietly dating" Alwyn for more than a year. Their private relationship is in stark contrast to her very visible past romances.



Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik



Status: Likely on-again



What we know: After more than two years of dating, the model and former One Direction singer announced their split in March. But the pair has been fueling on-again rumors in the months since with adorable Instagrams and public sightings



Why we care: They look great together and genuinely seem to be in love.



Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson



Status: Still dating



What we know: The couple welcomed their first child in April amid tabloid rumors that Thompson, a basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers, had cheated on the reality star with multiple women. Two months later, the pair appears be taking the scandal in stride. Khloe supported her beau during the NBA finals, and People reported that she and Thompson stepped out over the weekend in Cleveland to celebrate a friend's birthday.



Why we care: The youngest Kardashian sister's first marriage ended under sad circumstances and allegations of infidelity, but she seemed to have emerged stronger and more confident. Fans just want to see her happy.



Kanye West and Kim Kardashian



Status: Married, and watching "Family Feud" every night



What we know: It has been a rough couple of years for Kimye between Kim's harrowing Paris robbery and West's public struggles with mental illness. "Kim Kardashian and Kanye West fought hard for their marriage," one People headline claimed last year. And Kardashian has stood by her man even as he's made some controversial statements in recent weeks.



On his recently released album, Ye, the rapper revealed that his mogul wife had called him "screaming" after he controversially said that slavery was a choice.



"Told her she could leave me now, but she wouldn't leave," he rapped.



Why we care: Has anything ever made as much sense as Kimye?



Bella Hadid and The Weeknd



Status: Possibly on-again



What we know: The model and singer, who split in 2016 after dating for a year and a half, have been fueling "are they, aren't they" rumors this year after being spotted kissing at Coachella and, a month later, at the Cannes Film Festival. They were also photographed together earlier this month in Paris.



Why we care: Hadid has said that the breakup was hard for her. And there seemed to be some emotional references to The Weeknd's model ex-girlfriend (as well as Selena Gomez, who he dated after breaking up with Hadid) on his recent EP, My Dear Melancholy.



Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez



Status: Broken up



What we know: The superstar couple's on-again, off-again relationship spanned nearly eight years and inspired numerous songs by both singers. Bieber and Gomez, who spent several months last year recovering from a kidney transplant, appeared to have gotten back together earlier this year, before calling it off again in March. In recent days, Bieber has been making headlines for spending time with another of his famous exes: Hailey Baldwin.



Why we care: The two (known to fans as Jelena) have so much history and always seem to find a way back to each other.



