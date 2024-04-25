From Animal To Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's Trainer Documents Actor's Fitness Journey

Ranbir Kapoor's trainer shared these images. (courtesy: shivohamofficial)

Ranbir Kapoor might be a social media recluse but his fitness trainer Shivoham shared a couple of pictures to sum up the superstar's fitness journey. The trainer wrote about Ranbir Kapoor's drastic physical transformation, with respect to his latest release Animal and his upcoming project Ramayana. The caption accompanying the picture collage read, "It was all hard work over a period of 3 plus years. Nothing is ever achieved by taking short cuts in life. Clarity and a vision of the end goal with a proper planned and structured program to reach to that goal is essential."

"Then again, if you dint have the will, discipline and consistency and the fire to achieve the goals, no amount of planning and structure will help. It was a beautiful journey and I wish you Ranbir Kapoor all the best for the next blockbuster success of Ramayana," read an excerpt from the post. He accompanied the post with the hashtags #ramayana, #ramayanthefilm and #animalmovie.

Check out the post here:

A few weeks ago, Ranbir Kapoor's video from the film's preparatory session went viral on the Internet. Take a look:

Ranbir Kapoor had a stellar year professionally - the actor had two releases last year - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Both the films performed well at the box office and Animal was a smash hit. He also won a Best Actor Filmfare trophy for his performance in the film.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in the second rendition of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. He will also star in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park. The actor recently appeared on the new Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show along with mom Neetu and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.