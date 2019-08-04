Friendship Day 2019: Stranger Things To Orange Is The New Black, Buddies Rule Netflix

Happy Friendship Day El and Max (courtesy strangerthingstv)

Highlights 'Stranger Things' has the theme of friendship at its core 'Grace And Frankie' also set major friendship goals Eric and Otis' friendship in 'Sex Education' also speaks a lot

Happy Friendship Day, guys. Does your plan for today look like binging on Netflix and pizza with your BFF? If yes, here are some of the popular shows which develop around the theme of friendship. From Stranger Things and Sex Education to Grace And Frankie and Orange Is The New Black, we are all for an overdose of BFF goals. If you are far from your besties, these shows will make you weep for them. Call them up anyway, isn't it Friendship Day today?

Carol, Gillian and Helen from Otherhood

Otherhood is the story of long-time friends Carol (Angela Bassett), Gillian (Patricia Arquette) and Helen (Felicity Huffman). The plot also highlights the friendship each of their sons share and has an interesting portrayal of Carol, Gillian and Helen's relationships with their sons.

Doni, Nando and Rita from Sintonia

Sintonia is the individual and tumultuous journeys of childhood buddies Join Doni, Nando, and Rita and how they merge in a deep sense of friendship. Doni, Nando, and Rita witnessed the draw of funk, drug trafficking and the workings of the evangelical church while growing up together only to realise they have to break free in order to achieve their dreams. Join Doni, Nando, and Rita are each other's support systems.

Grace and Frankie from Grace And Frankie

Do we even need to talk about Grace And Frankie when it comes to friendship goals? Jane Fonda (Grace) and Lily Tomlin (Frankie) are not just partners-in-crime but also partners of laughter, tears and plenty of mood enhancers as they embark on a rollercoaster ride through life. Their explosive revelations turn their world upside down.

El and Max + Dustin and Steve from Stranger Things

Stranger Things may be a series about monsters from the Upside Down but at its core lies the theme of friendship. Max and El's bonding proves girlfriends are the sugar, spice and everything nice that's required in your teenage years. Dustin and Steve on the other hand have given an adorable touch to friendship goals - he's the babysitter/guide while Justin is the nerd he is. Mike, Lucas, Nancy and Jonathan also keep the 'party' up and running!

Otis and Eric from Sex Education

One of the underlying themes of Sex Education is the amazing bond two school-going teenagers and contrasting characters Eric and Otis share. Otis is Eric's support rock 24x7 while Eric is Otis' gateway to the world of adventures. Eric can always fall back on Otis while Otis is encouraged to step out of his comfort zone by Eric.

Flaca and Maritza from Orange Is The New Black

Flaca and Maritza perfectly sum up what best friends stand for. From twinning in OTT hats to pulling each other for grammar mistakes and terrible life choices, Flaca and Maritza are always together for the better or worse. Oh, and also, they are great dance partners. Major friendship goals, eh?

