Weekend Binge: Time To Check These Films With Unique Storylines Off Your List

Fridays are special. All movie buffs out there will relate to this. After all, it is that time of the week when films of our favourite stars hit the big screen. Okay, it's time for us to be Chup and let you watch R Balki's psychological crime thriller releasing this Friday.Chup: Revenge of the Artist stars Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol in lead. Pooja Bhatt will also be seen in a key role. The thriller is a homage to legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 movie Kaagaz Ke Phool. The plot revolves around a psychopath killer who is targeting film critics in Mumbai. Here comes Sunny Deol's Arvind Mathur, who is tasked to solve the case. Isn't that an interesting plot? To set the mood right, we have curated a list of films with unique storylines that you can binge-watch on OTT platforms in the comfort of your home. Ready? Here is the list.

1.Tumbbad -Amazon Prime Video

“Soja, Warna Hastar Aa Jaaega” - this dialogue is the first thing that comes to our mind whenever we talk about this spine-chilling movie. It is considered one of the best horror films made in Bollywood. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the film is set in the 1920s.

2. Masaan - Disney + Hotstar

Masaan, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, is one of the most critically acclaimed films. It also marks Vicky Kaushal's entry into the world of Bollywood. Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi are seen in crucial roles. The storyline is set in Varanasi.

3.Bulbbul - Netflix

It is a “fantastic tale about self-discovery, and justice, wrapped in lore, mystery and intrigue.” The film features Tripti Dimri as Bulbbul. Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Parambrata Chatterjee and Pauli Dam are also part of this film backed by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Films.

4.Vicky Donor - Amazon Prime Video

“Pani da rang vekh ke…Ankhiyan jo hanju rul de..” We couldn't help but start with the lyrics of this soulful number. Ayushmann Khurrana announced his arrival in style with an out-of-the-box concept. He plays a sperm donor in the film. The Shoojit Sircar directorial stars Yami Gautam as his love interest.

5.Titli - Amazon Prime Video

Titli, featuring Shashank Arora in lead, is based on a dysfunctional family. Things get complicated when the youngest member, played by Shashank, decides to stay away from the family business. Titli, directed by Kanu Behl, includes a star cast of Ranvir Shorey, Lalit Behl, Amit Sial, Shashank Arora, and Shivani Raghuvanshi.

What are you waiting for? Grab a tub of popcorn, and get set to binge.