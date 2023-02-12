New Day, New Pics From Mira Rajput's Jaisalmer Diaries

Mira Rajput shared this image. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Stunning pictures alert. Courtesy: Mira Rajput. Yes, she has shared some more pictures from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding, which took place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Are you ready for it? Read on. Mira, who attended the wedding with her actor-husband Shahid Kapoor, looks stunning in a Manish Malhotra saree. For the caption, Mira stated, “Jashn-e-bahaara.” Many of her friends and fans have reacted in the comments section. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped a bunch of heart emojis under the post. For those who don't know, Manish Malhotra also designed Sidharth and Kiara's wedding ensembles.

Now, take a look at some more pictures of Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor from the Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding in Jaisalmer. For one of the functions, Shahid rocked a black ensemble. Whereas, Mira picked a floral three-piece number from the shelves of Anamika Khanna.

Prior to this, Mira Rajput shared another set of pictures featuring herself and Shahid Kapoor. The duo gave major fashion goals. “Ladkiwale,” she wrote in the caption. She then added, “Warm, intimate and so special! Congratulations, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7. Oh, and, their wedding pictures came with a special Shershah (the movie) twist. “Ab humari permanent booking ho gayi hai (now we are permanently booked). We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead,” the caption read.

Don't miss the magical video from their wedding day.

The newlywed couple will also host a grand reception in Mumbai today for their industry friends and colleagues.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film was released on Netflix. Sidharth will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's cop series Indian Police Force. Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi are also part of it.

Kiara Advani's last film was Govinda Naam Mera. She shared the screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.